or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Beau Biden
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Posts Rare Throwback Photos With Late Brother Beau, Calls Him 'the Best Driver in the Family'

Image of Image of Ashley Biden and (inset) Hunter Biden.
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM

Ashley Biden honored her late brother, Beau Biden, calling him the family's best driver.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Biden remembered her late brother, Beau Biden, with a pair of rare childhood photos and a personal glimpse at the man behind the memories.

Beau died in May 2015 at age 46 after battling brain cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Biden Shared a Childhood Memory

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden, and Beau Biden.
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM

The throwback picture captured Hunter and Beau Biden smiling on a staircase alongside a toddler-aged Ashley in a Halloween costume.

The first photo dated back to the siblings' childhood home.

A young Hunter Biden sat beside toddler-aged Ashley, who wore a witch costume for Halloween. Beau sat on her other side on the carpeted staircase as Ashley held a plastic jack-o'-lantern candy bucket with both of her older brothers smiling beside her.

Article continues below advertisement

Beau Biden Received a Personal Tribute

Image of Beau Biden.
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM

The second photo showed Beau Biden driving a vehicle, highlighting a casual moment outside his well-known political career.

The second image focused on Beau, whom she called, "the best driver in the family."

The close-up showed him behind the wheel of a vehicle, wearing a white polo shirt and sunglasses as he looked ahead toward the open road.

MORE ON:
Beau Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Paid Tribute to 'Big Brothers'

Split image of Image of Ashley Biden, Hunter Biden, and Beau Biden.
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Ashley Biden previously posted a childhood photo with her brothers alongside a picture where she vowed to always support Hunter.

The latest carousel was not the first time Ashley had turned to Instagram to remember her late brother.

In a February post, she included another childhood photo showing her being held by both brothers. Hunter smiled at his baby sister while Beau stood beside them, offering another glimpse of the three siblings growing up together.

The post also included a photo of Ashley and Hunter embracing on a city street. Ashley wrote, "I will always have your back. I love you," over the image.

"One year and one day from Beau," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Big brothers are the best."

Her Memories of Beau Remain Close

Image of Image of Ashley Biden.
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM

Ashley Biden fondly evoked her brother Beau during the 2024 Democratic National Convention, stating his spirit remains always with their family.

Biden has continued to speak warmly about her brother in the years since his death. In 2024, she mentioned him while introducing their father, Joe Biden, at the Democratic National Convention.

"I know that Beau is here with us tonight, as he is always with us," she said at the time.

She revealed a touching tribute to him: "After Beau passed, I got this tattoo on my wrist. It says, 'Courage, dear heart.'"

Beau was the eldest son of Joe and his late wife, Neilia, who alongside their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, died in a tragic car accident. Beau and Hunter were also in the vehicle at the time but survived.

He served as Delaware's attorney general before his death and also served in the Delaware National Guard and deployed to Iraq.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.