Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Posts Rare Throwback Photos With Late Brother Beau, Calls Him 'the Best Driver in the Family'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Ashley Biden remembered her late brother, Beau Biden, with a pair of rare childhood photos and a personal glimpse at the man behind the memories.
Beau died in May 2015 at age 46 after battling brain cancer.
Ashley Biden Shared a Childhood Memory
The first photo dated back to the siblings' childhood home.
A young Hunter Biden sat beside toddler-aged Ashley, who wore a witch costume for Halloween. Beau sat on her other side on the carpeted staircase as Ashley held a plastic jack-o'-lantern candy bucket with both of her older brothers smiling beside her.
Beau Biden Received a Personal Tribute
The second image focused on Beau, whom she called, "the best driver in the family."
The close-up showed him behind the wheel of a vehicle, wearing a white polo shirt and sunglasses as he looked ahead toward the open road.
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She Paid Tribute to 'Big Brothers'
The latest carousel was not the first time Ashley had turned to Instagram to remember her late brother.
In a February post, she included another childhood photo showing her being held by both brothers. Hunter smiled at his baby sister while Beau stood beside them, offering another glimpse of the three siblings growing up together.
The post also included a photo of Ashley and Hunter embracing on a city street. Ashley wrote, "I will always have your back. I love you," over the image.
"One year and one day from Beau," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Big brothers are the best."
Her Memories of Beau Remain Close
Biden has continued to speak warmly about her brother in the years since his death. In 2024, she mentioned him while introducing their father, Joe Biden, at the Democratic National Convention.
"I know that Beau is here with us tonight, as he is always with us," she said at the time.
She revealed a touching tribute to him: "After Beau passed, I got this tattoo on my wrist. It says, 'Courage, dear heart.'"
Beau was the eldest son of Joe and his late wife, Neilia, who alongside their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, died in a tragic car accident. Beau and Hunter were also in the vehicle at the time but survived.
He served as Delaware's attorney general before his death and also served in the Delaware National Guard and deployed to Iraq.