NEWS Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Posts Rare Throwback Photos With Late Brother Beau, Calls Him 'the Best Driver in the Family' Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM Ashley Biden honored her late brother, Beau Biden, calling him the family's best driver. Joshua Sila Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ashley Biden remembered her late brother, Beau Biden, with a pair of rare childhood photos and a personal glimpse at the man behind the memories. Beau died in May 2015 at age 46 after battling brain cancer.

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Ashley Biden Shared a Childhood Memory

Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM The throwback picture captured Hunter and Beau Biden smiling on a staircase alongside a toddler-aged Ashley in a Halloween costume.

The first photo dated back to the siblings' childhood home. A young Hunter Biden sat beside toddler-aged Ashley, who wore a witch costume for Halloween. Beau sat on her other side on the carpeted staircase as Ashley held a plastic jack-o'-lantern candy bucket with both of her older brothers smiling beside her.

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Beau Biden Received a Personal Tribute

Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM The second photo showed Beau Biden driving a vehicle, highlighting a casual moment outside his well-known political career.

The second image focused on Beau, whom she called, "the best driver in the family." The close-up showed him behind the wheel of a vehicle, wearing a white polo shirt and sunglasses as he looked ahead toward the open road.

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She Paid Tribute to 'Big Brothers'

Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM; MEGA Ashley Biden previously posted a childhood photo with her brothers alongside a picture where she vowed to always support Hunter.

The latest carousel was not the first time Ashley had turned to Instagram to remember her late brother. In a February post, she included another childhood photo showing her being held by both brothers. Hunter smiled at his baby sister while Beau stood beside them, offering another glimpse of the three siblings growing up together. The post also included a photo of Ashley and Hunter embracing on a city street. Ashley wrote, "I will always have your back. I love you," over the image. "One year and one day from Beau," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Big brothers are the best."

Her Memories of Beau Remain Close

Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/ INSTAGRAM Ashley Biden fondly evoked her brother Beau during the 2024 Democratic National Convention, stating his spirit remains always with their family.