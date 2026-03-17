Ashley Graham's Plastic Surgery Confession: Model Has Never Gone Under the Knife But Is 'Not Opposed' to Getting a Facelift in Her 50s

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Ashley Graham is open to going under the knife. During the Tuesday, March 17, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the model and body positivity activist, 38, revealed she would potentially get a facelift when she’s older.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Ashley Graham guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“I’m totally not opposed to getting a facelift in my 50s…” she dished. “There’s options.” On the other hand, co-host Sheinelle Jones is “good” and not interested in receiving a facial procedure at this time. “I haven’t had anything yet, but one day, if I feel like I want to do something…let’s take the shame out of it. Let’s be nice, and we’re going to take the shame out of all the things. Live your best life,” the 47-year-old emphasized.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Ashley Graham previously got Botox.

Graham and Jones began their conversation discussing how Wendi McLendon-Covey ditched the Bridesmaids reunion at the Oscars because she got a neck lift. “I feel like there’s more conversation around plastic surgery, and people are talking about what they’ve had and what they want to get,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel started. “You know what, good for her. We’re also going to be like, ‘Dang, she looks so good,’ when she comes back.” “That way, you take the sting out of it, as opposed to being back out on the red carpet and people being like, ‘Did she do this? Did she do that?’” Jones added.

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Ashley Graham Has Gotten Botox and Acupuncture

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram Ashley Graham has praised acupuncture treatments.

Graham went on to reveal she’s never received plastic surgery, but she did get Botox in the past. “I did not like what it did to my face. But I get a lot of acupuncture in my face…” she said. “What it does is when the needle goes into a place of tension in your face, it’ll relax the muscle around it. I see this amazing doctor, Sandra Chu, and she is fabulous…oh, the whole face is covered…you can go on my Instagram and see it…it’s great. Sometimes, I’m there for 30 minutes. Sometimes, I’m there for an hour. That’s the kind of needle I’m dealing with.”

Source: MEGA Ashley Graham has never received plastic surgery.