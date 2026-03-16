Why Did Wendi McLendon-Covey Skip 'Bridesmaids' 2026 Oscars Reunion? Actress Reveals Shocking Reason for Absence
March 16 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Wendi McLendon-Covey was missed on stage by her Bridesmaids costars at the 2026 Oscars reunion, later revealing it was because of a recent plastic surgery procedure.
"In response to some of the dms I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle," McLendon-Covey, 56, shared via Instagram hours after the Sunday, March 16, ceremony. "So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine. 😘 ."
Why Wendi McLendon-Covey Skipped 'Bridesmaids' Reunion
The actress included a candid shot from her bed, showing herself in the middle of her recovery. She gave the camera a somber expression as she sported a thick bandage wrapped around her head like a headband.
The actress rocked a fresh face and looked cozy in a silky pajama top.
"I was yelling WHERE IS WENDI and this is iconic," one fan wrote in the comments section of the star's post, while another said, "You were so missed!! you light up any room and are beautiful in every way! love you @wendimclendoncovey."
"We missed you there so much though! But glad you're doing okay," a third added.
Cast of 'Bridesmaid' Reunited at 2026 Oscars
Bridesmaids hit theaters nearly 15 years ago, instantly becoming a box office hit after grossing more than $306 million worldwide on a $32.5 million budget.
The film's main stars — Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper and Maya Rudolph — reunited on stage during the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15, to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Sound.
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'Bridesmaids' Celebrated 15 Years Since Film's Release
"We are so happy to all be here together tonight," Wiig, 52, said before announcing the first winner, joking: "I cannot believe that it’s been 15 years. Now we are not good with numbers, but we figured out backstage that means we shot this movie in 1883."
The cast of comedians shared "letters" from their fellow actors, where Rudolph, 53, began by humorously reading, "Oh, this is strange. Well, mine says, 'First of all, you ladies look extremely beautiful tonight.' Thank you. 'You’re aging well.' Signed, Stellan Skarsgård."
Melissa McCarthy Read 'Letters' From Fellow Actors
The Gilmore Girls alum, 55, shared a second "note" from the Swedish actor, 74, taking a dig at his handwriting.
"That happens to him a lot. I have to say, mine is almost impossible to read. The handwriting is really pretty terrible," she said on stage. "Says, ‘Hi, I’m with Stellan Skarsgård, writing my own separate note. I also agree you ladies look radiant. All the things you’ve done to your faces are very tasteful. Yours truly, Elle Fanning.’ Wait, wait, there’s more. It says, ‘Just kidding. It’s me again, Stellan Skarsgård.’"