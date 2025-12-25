Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Her Cosmetic Secrets: From Botox to Filler and More

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Iaconetti isn’t holding back when it comes to discussing her cosmetic enhancements. The Bachelor Nation star recently opened up about her procedures and treatments on the "Almost Famous" podcast, sharing insights into her beauty regimen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashley Iaconetti shared her cosmetic treatment secrets.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love my masseter Botox so much,” Iaconetti, 37, told cohost Ben Higgins during the December 1 episode. She explained that this specific treatment, which involves injecting Botox into the jaw's masseter muscle, creates a more feminine and narrower appearance. "It really creates a totally different face for me," she added. Iaconetti elaborated, “It’ll narrow your jaw because without it, of course I like my face without it too, but it’s a lot boxier. It goes from like a square to a little bit more hearty.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashley Iaconetti said she’s happy with her current beauty routine.

Article continues below advertisement

As the conversation shifted to the trend of celebrity transparency regarding cosmetic procedures, Iaconetti shared her full list of treatments. “So obviously I do Botox in my forehead, [but I] only need to do it like twice a year,” she explained with a laugh. "I don’t know my forehead is really trained to not move so much, I guess. Because, before Botox, holy c----!" Set to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island in 2026, Iaconetti said that masseter Botox is a crucial part of her beauty routine.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have my lips filled,” she continued, indicating she undergoes this procedure every one to two years. She also noted she’s had her under-eyes filled slightly, though she doesn’t often need filler there because she doesn’t suffer from dark circles. “I do have filler in my temples, which I need to actually get evened out. They’re a little awkward right now, they’re a little off,” she admitted while laughing. “I have the tiniest bit of filler right now and like on my cheekbone. Just a couple of little drops.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram She gets masseter Botox for a slimmer jaw.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Iaconetti expressed that she fluctuates on what she may continue or discontinue, but overall, she's satisfied with her choices. “I’m pretty happy with my current beauty routine," she said. She also mentioned her chin filler, calling it her "big filler." “If I really could only do two things, it would always be the forehead tox and the chin filler, and then No. 3 would probably be the jaw tox," Iaconetti revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kaitlyn Bristowe is open about her cosmetic enhancements.

Article continues below advertisement

Previously, she shared her love for Botox on Instagram, declaring, “Well, forever and always [my] #1 [is] forehead tox.”

Article continues below advertisement

Iaconetti shares sons Dawson, 3, and Hayden, 16 months, with her husband, Jared Haibon. The couple tied the knot in 2019 after meeting on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met while starring on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'