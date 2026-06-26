Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Any 'Lingering' Questions Will Be 'Addressed' During the 'RHORI' Reunion: 'It's Good TV'

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Ashley Iaconetti — who found love with her husband, Jared Haibon, on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — is now navigating the drama in the Ocean State on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Iaconetti speaks exclusively with OK! about the dramatic RHORI Season 1 reunion, her friendship with Rosie Woods, the biggest difference between starring on the ABC dating show and the Bravo series, her marriage and her partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios Protein to promote their limited-edition Honey Nuts For You blind-box ring collection.

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Drama at the 'RHORI' Reunion

Source: NBC/Bravo Ashley Iaconetti feels all lingering questions were 'addressed' at the 'RHORI' reunion.

While first installment of the two-part special delighted fans, Iaconetti claims the best is yet to come. "I feel good," she notes about how she's feeling post-reunion. "It'll be good TV for everyone. Anything that is still lingering will definitely be addressed." "We don't know what the future holds, but if I do another season, I'll find my footing a little bit quicker because I know them all now," she admits.

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Friendship With Rosie Woods

Source: Bravo/NBC Ashley Iaconetti says her friendship with Rosie Woods makes her 'emotional.'

Despite adjusting to the new group of friends, the influencer has Woods to support her. "It makes me emotional, honestly," she explains of her bond with the local television personality. "In the sweetest way." "I never thought I would have a friend in my 30s that would come over, watch TV and hang out without makeup," she continues. "I have that with friends who I've been friends with for so long, but to make a friend that you can call and be like, 'Hey, we're doing this in an hour. Do you want to come?' It's wonderful."

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The Biggest Difference between 'The Bachelor' Franchise and 'RHORI'

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Source: MEGA Ashley Iaconetti says 'The Bachelor' was a much 'more comfortable' environment than 'RHORI.'

Iaconetti made reality television history, as she is the first contestant from Bachelor Nation to join The Real Housewives franchise. "The Bachelor was a much more comfortable environment for me," the 38-year-old admits. "I was truly a girl who desperately wanted love and a fairytale. That process seemed to get me there. It felt like the second I walked into the audition room for The Bachelor, I was like, 'I belong here.' Apparently, I did because I got my husband, my life and my kids out of it." "RHORI is so wonderful, but I think that's because the environment is its crux," she adds. "The Bachelor has drama, but it's all set against a backdrop of love and romance. Being in an environment where I might step into chaotic drama at any moment makes me a little nervous."

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Marriage Post-Filming 'RHORI'

Source: MEGA Ashley Iaconetti says her relationship with Jared Haibon doesn't feel 'any different' after filming 'RHORI.'

While some marriages fail when reality television enters their lives, Iaconetti and Haibon's relationship isn't fazed by the cameras. "He's basically given me the reins. He's like, 'This is such a huge opportunity that I could only support you in doing it,'" she reveals. "I think it's because we've been through the wringer on reality TV already. That's how we met, and our story is cute, but it's also so complicated. We had to navigate all of that in the spotlight. With this, we were like, 'If our relationship is under a microscope, we should be able to handle it pretty well.' It doesn't feel like our household is any different. It's only our workload that's different."

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Partnering With Honey Nut Cheerios Protein

Source: Honey Nut Cheerios Protein Ashley Iaconetti is teaming up with Honey Nut Cheerios Protein to promote their limited-edition Honey Nuts For You blind-box ring collection.