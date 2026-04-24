A Closer Look at Ashton Kutcher's Transformation as His 'Wrinkle-Free' Appearance Goes Viral: Before and After Photos
April 24 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
2002
Ashton Kutcher has barely aged since his heyday.
The That '70s Show alum showed up in a tailored suit at the 9th Annual Race to Erase MS.
2004
Even in a casual look, Kutcher delivered peak charisma at the AOL Moviegoer Awards.
2006
Radiating classic leading man energy, the Coming Soon actor turned heads outside the Ed Sullivan Theatre following his appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.
2008
Kutcher suited up for the Los Angeles premiere of What Happens in Vegas in 2008.
2010
During the 2010 People's Choice Awards, the A Lot Like Live star was photographed looking crisp and refined in a micro-striped dress shirt, a well-fitted black blazer and a deep purple bow tie.
2011
Long-haired Kutcher dominated the New Year's Eve world premiere in Los Angeles, Calif.
2013
Kutcher, who was wearing a classic suit, had admirers collectively swooning when he rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in August 2013.
2016
Flaunting his undeniable charm, Kutcher attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nev. The actor-producer wore his dark brown hair in a shaggy, layered style.
2017
The Vengeance actor was decked out in formal style at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in December 2017.
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2018
The suit-clad star made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2018.
2019
Kutcher joined the fun at the WeWork Creator Awards Global Finals in January 2019.
2020
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kutcher was pictured wearing a mask and gloves during an outing in Los Angeles, Calif.
2021
The Just Married actor left everyone completely spellbound by his Hollywood charm on a film set in Brooklyn, N.Y.
2022
Hitting the red carpet with his wife, Mila Kunis, Kutcher made a grand entrance at the 94th Academy Awards in a sharp suit.
2023
Kutcher stepped out in full formal wear for the 9th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.
2024
Kutcher was photographed having a casual moment in Los Angeles in 2024.
2025
In May 2025, the Two and a Half Men alum was dressed to the nines for the Disney Upfront in New York City.
2026
Looking more youthful than ever, Kutcher unleashed his suave side in a full ensemble from the Todd Snyder Fall/Winter 2025 collection at FX's The Beauty premiere.