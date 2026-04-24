A Closer Look at Ashton Kutcher's Transformation as His 'Wrinkle-Free' Appearance Goes Viral: Before and After Photos

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2002

Source: MEGA Fans said Ashton Kutcher has maintained the same youthful look since his early days in Hollywood.

Ashton Kutcher has barely aged since his heyday. The That '70s Show alum showed up in a tailored suit at the 9th Annual Race to Erase MS.

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2004

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher launched his acting career through the Fox sitcom 'That '70s Show.'

Even in a casual look, Kutcher delivered peak charisma at the AOL Moviegoer Awards.

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2006

Source: MEGA He has been active in the industry since the late 1990s.

Radiating classic leading man energy, the Coming Soon actor turned heads outside the Ed Sullivan Theatre following his appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.

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2008

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher has expanded his career in the TV and film industry.

Kutcher suited up for the Los Angeles premiere of What Happens in Vegas in 2008.

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2010

Source: MEGA In addition to acting, Ashton Kutcher entered the business world as a venture capitalist.

During the 2010 People's Choice Awards, the A Lot Like Live star was photographed looking crisp and refined in a micro-striped dress shirt, a well-fitted black blazer and a deep purple bow tie.

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2011

Source: MEGA He co-founded A-Grade Investments in 2010.

Long-haired Kutcher dominated the New Year's Eve world premiere in Los Angeles, Calif.

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2013

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher is also a co-founder of venture firm, Sound Ventures.

Kutcher, who was wearing a classic suit, had admirers collectively swooning when he rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in August 2013.

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2016

Source: MEGA He was previously married to Demi Moore.

Flaunting his undeniable charm, Kutcher attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nev. The actor-producer wore his dark brown hair in a shaggy, layered style.

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2017

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were married from 2005 to 2013.

The Vengeance actor was decked out in formal style at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in December 2017.

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2018

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher moved on with Mila Kunis, his castmate on 'That '70s Show.'

The suit-clad star made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2018.

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2019

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got engaged in February 2014.

Kutcher joined the fun at the WeWork Creator Awards Global Finals in January 2019.

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2020

Source: MEGA They announced they were expecting a baby a month after their engagement.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kutcher was pictured wearing a mask and gloves during an outing in Los Angeles, Calif.

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2021

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis tied the knot in July 2015.

The Just Married actor left everyone completely spellbound by his Hollywood charm on a film set in Brooklyn, N.Y.

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2022

Source: MEGA He was diagnosed with a rare form of autoimmune disease, vasculitis, in 2019.

Hitting the red carpet with his wife, Mila Kunis, Kutcher made a grand entrance at the 94th Academy Awards in a sharp suit.

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2023

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis faced backlash for making letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Kutcher stepped out in full formal wear for the 9th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

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2024

Source: MEGA Their former costar was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Kutcher was photographed having a casual moment in Los Angeles in 2024.

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2025

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher also triggered backlash over his past friendship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In May 2025, the Two and a Half Men alum was dressed to the nines for the Disney Upfront in New York City.

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2026

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher made headlines for his 'wrinkle-free' appearance.