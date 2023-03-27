Asia Bonetto Shares Top Tips For Success In Independent Filmmaking

Asia Bonetto was enamored by films from the age of four, after she watched Gone with the Wind – which is a pretty complex film to watch for a kid. “I was fascinated by the movie’s costumes and the locations,” she says. Since then it has been a rollercoaster ride for the independent filmmaker, who landed in the US to study the craft all the way from Italy all for the love of films and filmmaking.

Bonetto’s passion for films is infectious. Born in Italy to French and Belgian parents, the filmmaker brings her multicultural upbringing to her work as well. With her recent short film Broken Layers winning the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at Cannes Film Festival, Bonetto establishes that she knows a thing or two about how to make movies successfully. And for new filmmakers, she even has a few tips to offer!

If you want to make films, she advices, make sure you watch films from all over the world to study the craft. According to her, film is a language that you have to learn to speak. “I spent my whole childhood watching films with my mother,” she says. It got her interested in movie-making, and made her want to pursue its study in college as well.