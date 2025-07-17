or
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Praised Alleged Mistress Kristin Cabot Months Before Affair Was Outed on Coldplay Kiss Cam

Andy Byron's wife deactivated her social media accounts after a video of her husband's alleged affair went viral.

July 17 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

The Coldplay concert didn’t go exactly as planned for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress, Kristin Cabot, after they were caught cuddling on the jumbotron’s kiss cam at the Wednesday, July 16, show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

While it's unclear how the long the two have been more than friends, Byron publicly raved about his colleague months prior to their scandalous outing.

Andy Byron Praises Kristin Cabot Before Affair Was Revealed

The two are reportedly married to other people.

Byron hired Cabot as the Astronomer’s Chief People Officer in November 2024. During that same month, the CEO praised Cabot in a press release, where he had nothing but positive words for his new staffer.

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” Byron wrote.

'I Was Energized in My Conversations With Andy'

“She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer,” he elaborated.

The press release also quoted Cabot, where she mentioned Byron, saying, “It’s not just about benefits or catered lunches. There’s so much more to it, and I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here.”

Andy Byron hired Kristin Cabot as the Chief People Officer in November 2024.

“I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy,” Cabot noted. “There are plenty of companies out there where a leadership team doesn’t recognize the value that a strong people leader and people team can bring to a company.”

Chris Martin's Reaction to Kiss Cam Affair

Chris Martin instantly called out the pair for their affair.

After the alleged couple was caught on the concert’s kiss cam, they immediately turned their backs to the camera and ducked away from the crowd.

When their ashamed faces were displayed on the jumbotron, Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, joked to the audience, “Alright, c’mon, you’re ok. Uh oh, what? Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.” Although the amused audience erupted with laughter, Byron and Cabot were visibly uncomfortable.

After the footage went viral, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, deactivated her Facebook, where she reportedly deleted “Byron” from her name. She has also nixed her Instagram account.

