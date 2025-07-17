Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Alleged Affair With His Coworker During Coldplay Concert: Watch
Chris Martin may have accidentally exposed two colleagues for having an affair!
At Coldplay's Wednesday, July 16, concert in Boston, Mass., a kiss camera scanned around for coupled up fans, and at one point, it landed on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who had his arms wrapped around his company's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, who placed her arms over his.
The problem? Both of them are married to other people.
Duo's Alleged Affair Exposed at Coldplay Concert
In the viral video, as soon as the cozy pair saw themselves onscreen, they immediately let go of each other, with Cabot putting her hands up to cover her face and turn around. Meanwhile, Byron immediately ducked down to get away from the camera.
"Oh, look at these two," Martin said before they separated.
"Ohhh, what," the singer continued after seeing their reaction as the crowd laughed. "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."
The camera stayed on the scene for a few more seconds, showing other eager fans waving while Cabot remained turned around.
Social Media Users React to the Viral Video
Social media users were in disbelief over the drama.
"Oh that’s gonna be one awkward board meeting, if not a couple divorces too," one person commented on the TikTok post, while another joked, "The tea at work is going to be sooooo good for Astronomer employees 😂🤣😂 No work will get done at all."
"The way his face dropped and he hid. 100 percent affair," declared a third social media user.
A few people claimed the brunette woman standing next to them who didn't hide is Alyssa Stoddard, Astronomer's VP of People, though that hasn't been confirmed.
Neither Byron nor Cabot have addressed the allegations as of yet.
Is Chris Martin Single?
Martin is currently single, having split from on-off ex-fiancé Dakota Johnson last month.
Though the pair had broken up before during their romance — which began in 2017 — an insider said "it feels final this time."
“Dakota’s doing well. The split wasn’t exactly a shock," a source told a news outlet, noting the stars "had the same issues for a while."
"She wants to live her life very intentionally — she doesn’t want to have any regrets," the insider explained of the 50 Shades of Grey actress. "She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career. She believes there is more to life than work though. She wants a meaningful life on all levels."
Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016. The former spouses amicably co-parent daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19.