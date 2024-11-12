Athletes and Poker: A Neverending Story

The Intriguing Connection Between Athletes and Poker

In recent years, the connection between major athletes and poker has grown stronger than ever, and while most of these iconic sports stars who have been seen playing at some of the world’s biggest poker events will be remembered more for their prowess and achievements in their respective sporting disciplines, others are quietly earning a name from themselves on the professional poker circuit.

Examples of athletes who are well-known in the world of professional poker include the following:

Cristiano Ronaldo (football)

Alex Rodriguez (baseball)

Michael Phelps (swimming)

Allen Iverson (basketball)

Boris Becker (tennis)

Richard Seymour (American football)

They have taken up poker in one capacity or another and have stated that they enjoy playing poker for various reasons.

Some love the social aspect and the competitiveness, whereas others are in it for the entertainment value, the fact that skills and mental agility are required to play, or the fact that they can win money.

Other sports stars who have also been spotted at some of the world’s biggest poker events in recent years are Terrence Chan (MMA), Orel Hershiser (baseball), and Paul Pierce (basketball).