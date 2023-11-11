OK Magazine
Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25 Years in Style! Katie Couric, Marcia Gay Harden,Tony Danza & More Stars Flock to The Bahamas for 25th Anniversary Celebrations!

atlantis paradise island th celbrations pp
Source: getty
Nov. 11 2023, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas pulled out all the stops for its extravagant 25th-anniversary celebrations which kicked off on Friday 10th of November , where the iconic Atlantis Paradise Island transformed into a haven of glitz and glamour to celebrate its quarter of a century milestone since opening its doors in 1998!

The star-studded affair was headlined on Friday night by the Grand opening of Paranza, Chef Michael White's latest culinary masterpiece at Atlantis where celebrity guests were treated to a 5 course banquet that highlighted the many incredible flavorsome dishes of Chef Michael White's curated Paranza menu.

Celebrities who descended upon the sun soaked Bahamas shores to join in the glitzy weekend long celebrations included Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden along with her 'So Help Me Todd' Co-star Skylar Astin, Katie Couric & partner John Molner,'Who's the Boss' TV royalty Tony Danza, and many more.

Against the backdrop of Jeffrey Beers International's chic design at Paranza, guests indulged in a feast that ranged from tantalizing Crudo to the rich Swordfish, setting a tone of much celebration for the resort's milestone weekend. The festivities continued as celebrities retreated to The Atlantis Royal's Regal Suites, where bespoke gifts awaited, adding an extra touch of Bahamian charm as guests dined and danced the night away while raising a glass to a quarter-century of paradise at the iconic Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.

Scroll down the gallery below to catch a glimpse of all the celebrities spotted celebrating Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas monumentous 25th milestone!

john molner michael white katie couric grand opening paranza at the cove atlantis paradise island
Source: getty

Katie Couric and partner John Molner travelled to Atlantis Bahamas for the 'Paranza' grand opening , pictured here with Chef Michael White for the Atlantis 25th anniversary celebrations on Friday November 10th 2023.

chef michael white and marcia gay harden grand opening of paranza at the cove at atlantis paradise island
Source: getty

'Paranza' Chef Michael White joining in the celebrations with Academy award winner Marcia Gay Harden at the Paranaza grand opening for Atlantis 25th anniversary on Friday November 10th 2023.

amber ruffin grand opening of paranza at the cove at atlantis paradise island
Source: getty

Amber Ruffin pictured dining at the 'Paranza' Grand opening dinner for the Atlantis 25th anniversary celebrations on Friday November 10th 2023 in Paradise Island, Nassau.

kit clementine keenan cynthia rowley kim dammer and nolan gerard funk grand opening paranza at the cove at atlantis paradise island
Source: getty

Kit Clementine Keenan, Cynthia Rowley, Ashley Haas and Nolan Gerard Funk celebrating the grand opening of 'Paranza' for the 25th anniversary of Atlantis Paradise Island.

marcia gay harden and jennifer esposito grand opening of paranza at the cove at atlantis paradise island
Source: getty

Marcia Gay Harden & Jennifer Esposito pose together at the 'Paranza' grand opening dinner for the Atlantis 25th anniversary on Friday November 10th 2023 in Paradise Island, Nassau.

chef michael white and tony danza grand opening paranza at the cove at atlantis paradise island
Source: getty

'Paranza' Chef Michael White poses with Tony Danza at the grand opening of 'Paranza' for the 25th anniversary celebratory weekend of Atlantis Paradise Island, Nassau.

skylar astin grand opening paranza at the cove at atlantis paradise island
Source: getty

'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin joined in the festivities for the Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas 25th anniversary celebrations.

