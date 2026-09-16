Aubrey O'Day Exposes Bare Butt and Thong in Backless, Body-Hugging Black Dress Before Going Completely Nude in Gold Body Paint: Photos
Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Aubrey O'Day wasn't afraid to put her backside on full display in a barely-there cutout dress.
The "Damaged" artist, 42, rocked a slinky, high-neck dress with a nearly bare back held together by corset-style strings that revealed her black thong in a new Instagram photo shared on Tuesday, September 15.
Aubrey O'Day Showed Off Her Curves
"These are some things that HEAL ME. I hope they help you as well. What heals you?" she captioned the sultry photo.
In the snap, O'Day was in full glam, rocking a slick-back low bun and giant statement earrings as she looked off-frame.
Aubrey O'Day Posed in Only Gold Body Paint
In a follow-up post, O'Day continued to flaunt her famous curves – this time going completely nude except for gold body paint.
"I just did a shoot in support of the NFL and the 49ers," the Making the Band alum said, using her hands to cover her glitter-covered chest.
O'Day styled her blonde hair in large, bombshell waves, accessorizing with minimal gold jewelry.
"It's as hectic as it gets," she continued. "Love you guys so much."
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Aubrey O'Day Made a Shocking Confession in the Comments Section
Fans were obsessed with O'Day's confident looks, praising her in the comments section.
"You look amazing!!! So youthful and beautiful!" one admirer wrote, while a second said, "You look absolutely amazing. Europe is doing you right!"
Meanwhile, another fan asked the singer for her anti-aging tips, to which she gave a surprising response.
"I got a neck lift. It took like 20 years off," she bluntly responded. "I’m not into what everyone else is doing, but I wanna be so if anyone here is into the lasers of a facial treatment hit me up because I would love to come try them and promote them."
Aubrey O'Day on Plastic Surgery
In another reply to a fan, O'Day joked that her neck was "dragging to the floor," adding, "I couldn't take it anymore. But you have to be careful what doctor you choose to do it with."
O'Day is known to openly speak about plastic surgery, revealing in July 2025 that she removed her lip fillers after she felt they were "invading" her face.
"I thought they really looked good until they took ’em away and I got to see that I was trippin,'" she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, per BuzzFeed.
She also spoke candidly about "loving" the b----- lift she had earlier that year.
"I would tell everybody that surgery was great, I’ll tell you the surgeon. They look amazing," she said. "Very, very minimal scars. I’m so happy that my b---- are finally back where they deserve to be after all the work I’ve done in my life."