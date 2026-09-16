Aubrey O'Day Exposes Bare Butt and Thong in Backless, Body-Hugging Black Dress Before Going Completely Nude in Gold Body Paint: Photos

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Aubrey O'Day wasn't afraid to put her backside on full display in a barely-there cutout dress. The "Damaged" artist, 42, rocked a slinky, high-neck dress with a nearly bare back held together by corset-style strings that revealed her black thong in a new Instagram photo shared on Tuesday, September 15.

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Aubrey O'Day Showed Off Her Curves

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day left little to the imagination in a racy black dress.

"These are some things that HEAL ME. I hope they help you as well. What heals you?" she captioned the sultry photo. In the snap, O'Day was in full glam, rocking a slick-back low bun and giant statement earrings as she looked off-frame.

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Aubrey O'Day Posed in Only Gold Body Paint

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day shared behind-the-scenes photos from a recent shoot with the NFL.

In a follow-up post, O'Day continued to flaunt her famous curves – this time going completely nude except for gold body paint. "I just did a shoot in support of the NFL and the 49ers," the Making the Band alum said, using her hands to cover her glitter-covered chest. O'Day styled her blonde hair in large, bombshell waves, accessorizing with minimal gold jewelry. "It's as hectic as it gets," she continued. "Love you guys so much."

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Aubrey O'Day Made a Shocking Confession in the Comments Section

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram When asked about her ageless appearance, Aubrey O'Day confirmed she'd underwent a neck lift.

Fans were obsessed with O'Day's confident looks, praising her in the comments section. "You look amazing!!! So youthful and beautiful!" one admirer wrote, while a second said, "You look absolutely amazing. Europe is doing you right!" Meanwhile, another fan asked the singer for her anti-aging tips, to which she gave a surprising response. "I got a neck lift. It took like 20 years off," she bluntly responded. "I’m not into what everyone else is doing, but I wanna be so if anyone here is into the lasers of a facial treatment hit me up because I would love to come try them and promote them."

Aubrey O'Day on Plastic Surgery

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day joked that her neck was 'dragging to the floor.'