Aubrey O'Day Felt She Needed Plastic Surgery Due to the 'Demands' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gave to Her Girl Group Danity Kane
Aubrey O'Day believes being a member of Sean "Diddy" Combs' girl group Danity Kane took a toll on her confidence.
The singer has undergone a few plastic surgery procedures over the years, some of which she doesn't like, spurring her to go on Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind.
When Did Aubrey O'Day First Get Plastic Surgery?
In a preview for the Wednesday, July 30, episode, O'Day, 41, admitted she "started" tweaking her look when Danity Kane formed through Making the Band in 2005.
"The demands I noticed of my looks... Diddy was... Diddy... this is a hard topic for me," she explained to Dr. Terry Dubrow as she became emotional. "I was the s--- one, and that needed to be who I was at all times."
Now that she's in good medical hands, she wants to fix "these f------ lips on the top of my face," she declared.
"They're, like, very uneven, they stick out, they're very ducky," the reality star said. "You know, not all surgeons are built the same and some don't have the balls to tell you we need to stop here."
Even before the rapper, 55, was arrested and ultimately convicted on transportation to engage in prostitution charges, O'Day talked at length about the harsh way Combs treated her and her bandmates over their appearances.
"He's on camera saying how much he hates it, then he's off camera telling me all the ways that I needed to be groomed properly, like down to my toenails," she revealed on Renee Graziano's "Crysis Queen" podcast. "I was sent out of a studio session one time because my toes weren't polished properly."
Back then, the singer felt inclined to follow his guidelines, explaining, "After coming off of Diddy, there's not many people you can go into a room with and get that type of high from."
- Aubrey O'Day Finding Out About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest While Filming 'Plastic Surgery Rewind' Was 'a Very Heavy Moment'
- 'I'm Disgusted': Aubrey O'Day Confesses to Removing Her Lip Filler After Botched Injections 'Invaded' Her Face
- Aubrey O'Day Says She'll 'Spend The Rest My Life Trying To Heal' From Body Shamers
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
O'Day also alleged she was groomed by the disgraced music mogul.
"Grooming is a process, they don't just abuse you on day one," she shared. "They make you feel like ... you get little bits of things that make you attracted and excited by [them] ... and then once they've got your attention, they let you know about yourself in different ways."
Aubrey O'Day Comments on Diddy's Trial
As OK! reported, while O'Day didn't testify in Diddy's s-- trafficking and racketeering case despite being contacted by Homeland Security, she confessed it made her feel "ill" to hear that he escaped the most serious charges.
"I'm floored by the jury's verdict," the "Damaged" vocalist admitted in an interview with Inside Edition. "I've been reporting on this trial...the evidence is there. For me it's all the way there. But I feel that there's going to be an instinct for people to want to suggest that the prosecution overcharged, overreached, didn't do enough."