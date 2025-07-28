Aubrey O'Day Felt She Needed Plastic Surgery Due to the 'Demands' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gave to Her Girl Group Danity Kane

In a preview for the Wednesday, July 30, episode, O'Day, 41, admitted she "started" tweaking her look when Danity Kane formed through Making the Band in 2005.

"The demands I noticed of my looks... Diddy was... Diddy... this is a hard topic for me," she explained to Dr. Terry Dubrow as she became emotional. "I was the s--- one, and that needed to be who I was at all times."

Now that she's in good medical hands, she wants to fix "these f------ lips on the top of my face," she declared.

"They're, like, very uneven, they stick out, they're very ducky," the reality star said. "You know, not all surgeons are built the same and some don't have the balls to tell you we need to stop here."