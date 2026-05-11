Aubrey O'Day Shows Off Her Curves in Bed While Wearing Nothing But a Butt-Baring Thong: Watch
May 11 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
Aubrey O'Day used Mother's Day as an opportunity to show off her enviable curves.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all," O'Day, 42, captioned a racy Instagram video of herself posing from her bed. "Especially the momma’s grieving fur babies no one else understood meant absolutely everything to them."
Aubrey O'Day Posed in a Tiny Thong
In the Sunday, May 10, upload, O'Day lay on her stomach with her body fully exposed, flaunting her figure in a barely-there pink thong.
She appeared to be in full glam for the clip, playfully tousling her hair while showing off her angles.
"Not all moms get to keep their babies ... First Mother's Day without my furkids," she wrote over the footage. "I'll be in bed all day."
Aubrey O'Day's Post Drew Mixed Reactions
Though the "Show Stopper" singer looked gorgeous, many questioned why she paired the skin-baring video with such a sentimental message.
"This is a really odd video to match with the description but I'm sorry about your dogs. Lol," one critic wrote under the post, while another added, "This is weird."
"Is this really about your loss or wanting everyone to look at your half-naked thirst trap 🤷♀️," a third penned.
Others defended O'Day, writing, "People just don't understand how much our pets mean to us, especially those of us without human kids, because our pets ARE our babies."
A second supporter added, "Just because y'all wouldn’t post this message 'this way' doesn’t make Aubrey choosing this way invalid or wrong. Some of you need to reflect on yourselves, and less on others."
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Aubrey O'Day Faced Backlash in January
O'Day has often found herself at the center of backlash when it comes to her social media uploads, as in January, fans speculated she was using AI in some of her photos and pointed out her unusually sharp facial features.
"I love you, but you don't look real in any of these! You're stunning, you don't need to AI filter the s--- out of yourself," one user wrote in the comments section of a photo that showed O'Day wearing a black feathered mini dress.
Aubrey O'Day Clapped Back at Critics
The Making the Band star responded directly, writing: "s--- I didn't even smooth out my pores.. You would eat me alive."
Other followers questioned whether she had potentially done something more permanent, like getting plastic surgery.
"No ps on face. I actually just took out my lips, too. It just p------ and some editing," she clarified.