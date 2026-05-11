Aubrey O'Day Shows Off Her Curves in Bed While Wearing Nothing But a Butt-Baring Thong: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day used Mother's Day as an opportunity to show off her enviable curves. "Happy Mother’s Day to all," O'Day, 42, captioned a racy Instagram video of herself posing from her bed. "Especially the momma’s grieving fur babies no one else understood meant absolutely everything to them."

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day Posed in a Tiny Thong

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day posed nearly nude while sharing a Mother's Day message.

In the Sunday, May 10, upload, O'Day lay on her stomach with her body fully exposed, flaunting her figure in a barely-there pink thong. She appeared to be in full glam for the clip, playfully tousling her hair while showing off her angles. "Not all moms get to keep their babies ... First Mother's Day without my furkids," she wrote over the footage. "I'll be in bed all day."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day shared a Mother's Day message from her bed in a video posted via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day's Post Drew Mixed Reactions

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day's Mother Day message drew a mixed reaction online.

Though the "Show Stopper" singer looked gorgeous, many questioned why she paired the skin-baring video with such a sentimental message. "This is a really odd video to match with the description but I'm sorry about your dogs. Lol," one critic wrote under the post, while another added, "This is weird." "Is this really about your loss or wanting everyone to look at your half-naked thirst trap 🤷‍♀️," a third penned. Others defended O'Day, writing, "People just don't understand how much our pets mean to us, especially those of us without human kids, because our pets ARE our babies." A second supporter added, "Just because y'all wouldn’t post this message 'this way' doesn’t make Aubrey choosing this way invalid or wrong. Some of you need to reflect on yourselves, and less on others."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day Faced Backlash in January

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day was accused of using AI in a January upload.

O'Day has often found herself at the center of backlash when it comes to her social media uploads, as in January, fans speculated she was using AI in some of her photos and pointed out her unusually sharp facial features. "I love you, but you don't look real in any of these! You're stunning, you don't need to AI filter the s--- out of yourself," one user wrote in the comments section of a photo that showed O'Day wearing a black feathered mini dress.

Aubrey O'Day Clapped Back at Critics

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day denied plastic surgery accusations in January.