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Aubrey O'Day Spills Out of Barely-There Bikini During Lavish Mexico Vacation: Photos

Photo of Aubrey O'Day
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day showed off her curves while on a luxurious trip in Mexico.

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April 22 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

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Aubrey O'Day is serving serious heat south of the border.

"Life lately. Been growing inside as I explore all of Mexico 🇲🇽," O'Day, 42, captioned a carousel of sultry bikini photos via Instagram on Wednesday, April 22.

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Aubrey O'Day Posed in Sultry Barely-There Bikini

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Photo of Aubrey O'Day turned heads while on a vacation in Mexico.
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day turned heads while on a vacation in Mexico.

The photo series kicked off with the "Damaged" singer posing in a barely-there black string bikini, featuring a bold textured pattern and delicate tie straps.

She went for full glam, pairing smoky eyeshadow with nude, glossed lips, and finished the bold look with gold hoop earrings.

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Aubrey O'Day Rocked Racy Red Bikini

Photo of Aubrey O'Day showed off her curves in a red bikini.
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day showed off her curves in a red bikini.

"✨Stop holding on to people/dreams that refuse to hold on to you.. you don’t belong in those spaces anymore," O'Day continued in the lengthy caption. "You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe. Life’s heartbreaks are always leveling you up to the places where you belong."

In another steamy snap, the "Show Stopper" artist switched things up in a siren-red bikini. She instead opted for a fresh-faced glow, wearing her long blonde locks in loose beach waves.

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Aubrey O'Day Showed Off Her Curves in Baby Pink Bikini

Photo of Aubrey O'Day rose to fame on MTV's 'Making the Band.'
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day rose to fame on MTV's 'Making the Band.'

In one last final look, O'Day flaunted her curves in a baby pink two-piece as she gave a fierce smoulder to the camera.

"Always been that girl!! Stunning 🔥🙌🏾," one admirer said in the comments section, while another user added, "You look SO good 😭😍🔥 Love that you're in 🇲🇽 Hope it's treating you like the 👑 that you are 🥰."

"Aubrey, you are stunning. Always have been. Whatever you have done and are doing keep it up," a third wrote. "Looking flawless, smooth, like when we first saw you. This version of you is 🔥🔥🔥 ❤️😘."

Aubrey O'Day's Instagram Uploads Sparked Backlash in the Past

Photo of Aubrey O'Day was suspected of using AI in her Instagram photos.
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day was suspected of using AI in her Instagram photos.

O'Day has faced backlash in the past after many fans speculated she used AI in some of her Instagram uploads after noticing sharper-than-usual features.

"I love you, but you don't look real in any of these! You're stunning, you don't need to AI filter the s--- out of yourself," one user wrote in the comments section of a January upload.

The Making the Band star responded directly, writing: "s--- I didn't even smooth out my pores.. You would eat me alive."

Others questioned whether she had potentially gone under the knife for plastic surgery.

"No ps on face. I actually just took out my lips, too. It just p------ and some editing," she clarified.

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