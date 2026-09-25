Aubrey O'Day Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Staffer Carried Around a 'Bag of Colorful Pills With Her Everywhere': 'Everything Is Always So Telling'

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Source: @AUBREYODAY/X Aubrey O'Day reacted after Kristina Khorram reportedly joined Usher's team.

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Roundtree wrote, “NEW: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' chief of staff Kristina Khorram has a new boss: Usher. She and two other members of Diddy's personal team have since joined the R&B singer's camp, Rolling Stone has learned.” O’Day then weighed in, writing in her first post, “Everything is always so telling, isn’t it.” She followed up with another post, saying, “I wonder if she’s still carrying the bag of colorful pills with her everywhere she goes. I thought she would never make a return back to the country after the federal trial… she must have friends in high places.”

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I wonder if she’s still carrying the bag of colorful pills with her everywhere she goes. I thought she would never make a return back to the country after the federal trial.. she must have friends in high places. https://t.co/oKihrc9gcf — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 24, 2026 Source: @AUBREYODAY/X

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Khorram Allegedly Organized Sexual Encounters for Combs

Source: KRISTINA KHORRAM/FACEBOOK Aubrey O'Day questioned whether Kristina Khorram still carried what she described as a ‘bag of colorful pills.’

Khorram's name came up during the legal proceedings involving Combs after prosecutors identified her as an alleged co-conspirator in his federal case. Prosecutors alleged that she helped organize sexual encounters and obtain drugs, among other claims. Still, Khorram was never charged with a crime and was not called to testify during the trial.

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Khorram Denied the Allegations

Source: KRISTINA KHORRAM/FACEBOOK; MEGA Kristina Khorram was identified by prosecutors as an alleged co-conspirator in Sean Combs' federal case.

Khorram has previously denied claims that she helped or enabled sexual abuse. In a 2025 statement to Rolling Stone, she said she had never “condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone” and denied ever drugging anyone. Meanwhile, Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence.

O'Day Continues to Speak About Combs

Source: MEGA Kristina Khorram was never charged with a crime and denied allegations that she enabled sexual abuse.