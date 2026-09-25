Aubrey O'Day Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Staffer Carried Around a 'Bag of Colorful Pills With Her Everywhere': 'Everything Is Always So Telling'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Aubrey O'Day is speaking out after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, reportedly joined Usher’s team.
The former Danity Kane singer reacted to a recent Rolling Stone report that Khorram and two other members of Combs’ former personal staff have since joined Usher’s camp. According to the report, Khorram is involved with Usher’s current The R&B Tour with Chris Brown, though her exact role has not been confirmed.
After senior reporter Cheyenne Roundtree reposted the article, O’Day claimed on X that Khorram consistently carried a "bag of colorful pills" while working with Combs.
Roundtree wrote, “NEW: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' chief of staff Kristina Khorram has a new boss: Usher. She and two other members of Diddy's personal team have since joined the R&B singer's camp, Rolling Stone has learned.”
O’Day then weighed in, writing in her first post, “Everything is always so telling, isn’t it.”
She followed up with another post, saying, “I wonder if she’s still carrying the bag of colorful pills with her everywhere she goes. I thought she would never make a return back to the country after the federal trial… she must have friends in high places.”
Khorram Allegedly Organized Sexual Encounters for Combs
Khorram's name came up during the legal proceedings involving Combs after prosecutors identified her as an alleged co-conspirator in his federal case.
Prosecutors alleged that she helped organize sexual encounters and obtain drugs, among other claims.
Still, Khorram was never charged with a crime and was not called to testify during the trial.
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Khorram Denied the Allegations
Khorram has previously denied claims that she helped or enabled sexual abuse. In a 2025 statement to Rolling Stone, she said she had never “condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone” and denied ever drugging anyone.
Meanwhile, Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence.
O'Day Continues to Speak About Combs
O’Day has continued to speak out about her experiences with Combs following her time in Danity Kane, a pop group signed to his label, Bad Boy Records.
Earlier this month, O’Day opened up about an encounter at one of Combs’ alleged “freak-off” events during an appearance on the "Creator Inc" podcast.
"I saw something that I believe I was meant to see 'cause he was staring in my eyes the whole time while it was happening," O'Day recalled. "I think it was like a point where he was trying to see if I was going to be down."