Everything Aubrey O'Day Has Said About Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 10 Photos
Diddy Allegedly Tried to Buy Aubrey O'Day's Silence
Aubrey O'Day claimed in the documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy that Sean "Diddy" Combs tried to buy her silence by turning over publishing rights to Bad Boy Records.
"I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me," O'Day said in the documentary.
She added, "I think you would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible."
Aubrey O'Day Endured Lasting Trauma After Her 'Making the Band' Stint
O'Day started her career as a member of the girl group Danity Kane, and they received mentorship from Combs himself. Decades after the series ended, she opened up during her interview with Variety regarding the embattled rap mogul's behavior.
"Puff is a very difficult person to work with," O'Day disclosed. "Everything had to be perfect. I remember times where he looked at my toenails and was like, 'What is your third toenail doing? Go get that s--- fixed before you walk into a room.' Or we would be in rehearsals performing an hour-and-a-half set over and over and he would walk in for five minutes with a camera and say, 'Aubrey, why are you sweating? You look like a wet dog. You're the hot one, so do you think anyone wants to see that?'"
The "Damaged" singer, 40, recalled feeling "scared to death" since there was no room for error whenever Combs was around them. Aside from work-related issues, she reportedly experienced racial remarks and sexism throughout the filming of the MTV show.
Aubrey O'Day Commented on the Homeland Security Raids
While only a few people commented on Homeland Security's raids into Combs' properties, O'Day wasn't afraid to share her thoughts on her Instagram Story.
"What you sow, you shall reap," O'Day wrote. "I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured. There is no 'too soon' on this one, just 'too late.'"
Did Diddy Leave the Country After the Raids?
In the same Instagram Story post, O'Day slammed Diddy for allegedly running away from his problems.
"Some people stand on business.. and some use the money they robbed from decades of their artist's pockets to flee the country," she added in the post. "I know I'm not on a [private jet] having the pilot hitting U turns left and right trying to find a landing spot with a non extradition treaty. I said what I said."
Diddy Reportedly Asked Her to Sign an NDA
To protect himself and his label, Bad Boy Records, Combs allegedly asked O'Day to sign a non-disclosure agreement. However, she reportedly refused to do so.
"So what's happening is, artists — some of them, not all of them — are being given streaming royalties and ownership back over our publishing on songs that we wrote at a time when you know that you have to stream a song a million times to make a cent. It's hundreds of dollars," O'Day said in a YouTube video.
She continued, "And me, as somebody that's a girl's girl, I hit everyone in my group and said, 'Absolutely do not take this deal. I can get us a show on Hulu right now."
Aubrey O'Day Supported Accusers' Claims Against Diddy
O'Day supported the accusers who came forward with shocking allegations against Combs, including his ex Cassie Ventura.
While appearing on the "No Jumper" podcast, she expressed her hope that the truth would come out soon.
"There are so many witnesses. There are so many victims," she shared, divulging he also made sexual comments toward her.
O'Day added, "I have a girlfriend that I'm right now taking inventory of my experience. I'm being forced to in so many ways. And I'm making sure that I not only have the receipts, but I have the understanding mentally of where I was at, which takes asking the people that were around me at the time, what were my responses to things."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Caused Danity Kane's Split
Danity Kane announced their official disbandment in August 2014, months before they released their third studio album, DK3.
Speaking with Us Weekly, O'Day expressed her resentment toward Combs for causing her group's downfall.
"I want to talk about what we're going through, because I think what Danity Kane has gone through since then is so powerful for women, for people, for artists," she disclosed. "We have had to learn everything the hard way since we were broken up by [Diddy] on national television."
Aubrey O'Day Wants to Help Diddy's Victims
In April, O'Day posted an Instagram Story, offering her help to Combs' accusers so they could find justice and peace.
"I don't want to win," O'Day responded to someone who praised her for her appearance on the TMZ documentary. "I feel it's my responsibility as a public person to make things better for the last, lost, least and left behind before I go."
Aubrey O'Day Believes the Truth Will Come to Light Soon
O'Day sent a statement to Rolling Stone in November 2023 to support Ventura before the accuser settled the lawsuit with Combs.
She reposted the story in which she wrote, "Been trynna tell y'all for years. Prayers up for this queen 🙌🏼 @cassie," adding, "Only day ya'll are gonna put some respect on my name when I tell you things."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Hard to Work for
In a December 2022 episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast, O'Day disclosed the details of her firing and how her unwillingness to do what was expected of her led to the ousting.
"You know, I have such a love-hate with it all because I don't think I would have been able to be so successful in so many other areas had, I not been trained under Diddy," she told host Alex Cooper. "He was the hardest person that you can work for, and it was torture. And not the work part of it, but the other stuff — mind games," she continued. "There was a lot of betrayal, there was a lot of lies."
O'Day added, "Diddy would be like, 'You're not hot anymore. Like, what happened? You don't have any curves. I can't get people to think you're my good-looking person.' And there was no #MeToo at that time. There was no protecting anyone at that time. You signed a million NDAs and a million contracts that took away your rights."