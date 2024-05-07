Everything Aubrey O'Day Has Said About Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 10 Photos

O'Day started her career as a member of the girl group Danity Kane, and they received mentorship from Combs himself. Decades after the series ended, she opened up during her interview with Variety regarding the embattled rap mogul's behavior.

"Puff is a very difficult person to work with," O'Day disclosed. "Everything had to be perfect. I remember times where he looked at my toenails and was like, 'What is your third toenail doing? Go get that s--- fixed before you walk into a room.' Or we would be in rehearsals performing an hour-and-a-half set over and over and he would walk in for five minutes with a camera and say, 'Aubrey, why are you sweating? You look like a wet dog. You're the hot one, so do you think anyone wants to see that?'"

The "Damaged" singer, 40, recalled feeling "scared to death" since there was no room for error whenever Combs was around them. Aside from work-related issues, she reportedly experienced racial remarks and sexism throughout the filming of the MTV show.