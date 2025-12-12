or
'Extremely Sick' Aubrey O'Day Hospitalized With Mystery Illness After Missing Danity Kane Reunion

Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day opted out of Danity Kane's reunion show due to a mystery illness that led her to be hospitalized.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Aubrey O’Day faced an unexpected medical emergency.

The singer, 41, revealed on Wednesday, December 10, that she was hospitalized and unable to perform in Danity Kane's reunion show in Los Angeles, Calif.

O’Day took to her Instagram Story hours before the performance to share the sad news.

Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day was hospitalized on Wednesday.

“My loves… I am so sorry. I’ve become extremely sick and physically can’t make tonight’s show as I’m in the ER,” she wrote. “I’ve been fighting it all day, spinning around in my head trying to find any way to make this work, but being sick is being sick — it’s completely out of my control. My heart is broken because I never want to let you down.”

“I know the girls will give you an incredible performance tonight, and I promise I’ll be back with you the second my body lets me,” the singer concluded, referring to Aundrea Fimbres and D. Woods.

O’Day has not yet revealed the reason behind her hospitalization.

Danity Kane Announces Reunion Tour

Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day has not revealed her illness.

Danity Kane is a girl group formed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on MTV's Making the Band 3 in 2005. The original group featured O'Day, Fimbres, Woods, Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex. They announced their comeback Untold Chapter Tour on Instagram in October, which excluded Richard and Bex.

"The world has heard the music. The world has seen the headlines. But the truth… has never been told. Now, in a moment that no one saw coming, three voices from one of the most iconic girl groups of the 21st century are stepping back onto the stage together. Which three? That’s the mystery," the group wrote. "And it’s part of the fire that has fans and critics buzzing: who will it be, and what will they reveal?"

MORE ON:
Aubrey O'Day

Source: @jordanvalleyjoe89/instagram

Danity Kane is currently on tour.

They continued, "Danity Kane was the first and only all-female group to have two consecutive albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200, living through the highs of global fame and the shadows of industry control. Now that the world has finally seen what these women endured, they’ve chosen to unite. Not in nostalgia, not in silence, but in a new formation — unknown, unseen, and untold until now."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day was scheduled to reunite with Danity Kane.

The musicians said their tour is more than just a "concert," calling it a "reckoning."

"It’s the truth behind the story. It’s the reunion that no one thought possible. With setlists reshaped, confessions revealed, and moments that will never happen the same way twice, this tour promises to leave audiences shaken, inspired, and forever changed," they expressed. "For fans who lived through the rise of Danity Kane and for a new generation discovering their voice — this is history being rewritten in real time.If you miss it, you’ll miss more than a show. You’ll miss a revelation."

Aubrey O'Day Reflects on Working With Diddy

Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day accused Diddy of sexual misconduct.

In the documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, O'Day revealed that Combs — who is currently in jail on prostitution charges —punished her for "not participating sexually" with him.

"What happens in real life to anyone else, your boss gets fired. Six months later, I was fired," she said.

