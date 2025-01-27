Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Predatory' Toward Danity Kane Singers and Treated Them 'Like a Piece of Meat,' Band Member D. Woods Claims
Another former colleague of Sean "Diddy" Combs has spoken out against him in the wake of his sexual assault allegations and s-- trafficking arrest.
On Monday, January 27, singer D. Woods — who was a member of Danity Kane, the girl group the rapper put together years ago — talked about her time with Combs on Good Morning America.
"I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed," Woods, 41, explained of why she's opening up now.
The MTV alum also makes an appearance in the documentary The Fall of Diddy, where she discussed how he body-shamed her and her bandmates while shooting Making the Band.
"He did it in different ways with all of us. You know, picking and prying and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you," Woods explained.
In the doc, Woods referred to Combs' behavior as "predatory," prompting her to explain on GMA that he was "constantly treating you like a piece of meat. Only valuing you for your s-- appeal."
The "Damaged" singer also noted she was sometimes "scared" to be by herself while interacting with the dad-of-seven, 55.
While Combs is currently locked up on trafficking, racketeering and engaging in prostitution charges, Woods admitted she fears he could retaliate against her for sharing her story.
"Even this. It’s like, maybe I shouldn’t say [that], maybe I should stop talking, shut up," she said of appearing on GMA. "But it’s like, you know, well, not talking hasn’t changed anything either."
Diddy's team denied the accusations made in the Investigation Discovery documentary — which premieres on Monday, January 27 — stating, "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims. He has full confidence in the facts and judicial process, where the truth will prevail: The accusations against him are pure fiction."
Woods isn't the only member of Danity Kane to speak up, as Aubrey O'Day has been slamming the rapper for his allegedly abusive behavior for years.
"The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated," she shared after his September 2024 arrest. "Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me. Things are finally changing."
Combs has denied all of the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Since he was denied bail more than twice, the disgraced star will remain behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his May trial.