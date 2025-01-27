Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Predatory' Toward Danity Kane Singers and Treated Them 'Like a Piece of Meat,' Band Member D. Woods Claims

"I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed," Woods, 41, explained of why she's opening up now.

The MTV alum also makes an appearance in the documentary The Fall of Diddy, where she discussed how he body-shamed her and her bandmates while shooting Making the Band.

"He did it in different ways with all of us. You know, picking and prying and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you," Woods explained.