Aubrey O'Day Transformation Gallery: See Singer's Evolution in 14 Photos

Jul. 12 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

November 2008

Aubrey O'Day turned heads when she flaunted her youthful looks at the pink carpet event for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Fla. It marked one of her early public appearances since she debuted as a member of Sean "Diddy" Combs' girl group, Danity Kane, in 2005.

February 2012

Red-haired O'Day was pictured leaving Mr. Chow with NeNe Leakes. She donned a light pink silk dress that exhibited her physique.

O'Day previously denied claims she has had work done to enhance her appearance.

"My makeup — how much or how little I have on — is constantly affecting the way people see me in regards to everybody thinking I've had plastic surgery," O'Day told Celebuzz in 2011.

June 2012

O'Day hit the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

February 2014

The "Love Me When You Leave" singer uploaded a selfie to share her hair and makeup before filming. She let her blonde hair flow as she showed off her smokey eye makeup and light pink lipstick.

March 2015

O'Day debuted her ash blonde hair in a selfie in March 2015.

August 2015

O'Day posed with Shannon Bex at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. They sported matching dresses with pink and black designs.

February 2016

O'Day unleashed her Barbie look for an Instagram selfie.

October 2017

The MAXIM Halloween Party witnessed O'Day dressed up as Christina Aguilera for the day. The "Lady Marmalade" singer applauded her costume and left a positive comment on O'Day's Instagram post.

July 2018

O'Day and Bex wore jaw-dropping outfits during a celebration to mark the arrival of their new single.

October 2019

O'Day glammed up before attending the Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premiere celebration. During the outing, she opted for shorter hair and donned a white top that highlighted her beauty.

That year, she told Us Weekly she never underwent plastic surgery but opted to have noninvasive procedures.

"I've had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters," she shared. "I know all the tricks and I use them."

February 2020

O'Day's transformation became more noticeable starting in 2020, with the songstress uploading a clip showing her beauty with her fans.

"I'm a platinum artist that wishes she was in the CIA. also my face stays this fresh solely due to this beautiful talent that is @beautybynayera 😘," she captioned the post.

February 2021

O'Day seemingly responded to the plastic surgery buzz by uploading a video of herself showing different poses alongside the captions, "when is everyone going to learn.. i catch the most life when I'm in the underestimated box. see y'all on the flip side 😘."

The Marriage Boot Camp star has previously touched upon her looks changing.

"Sometimes I'll look at pictures and think that maybe I don't look like myself there," she disclosed. "My eyes [do] look different or my lips look really big … It could've been a lip plumper, or a bad makeup artist, too much makeup, too little makeup; whatever it may be."

May 2022

O'Day marked Memorial Day with an Instagram video, writing, "I know there's something about me that you can't wait to just tell me.. #happymemorialday 🇺🇸."

October 2023

O'Day rocked the MAXIM Halloween Party 2023 again as she arrived in her zebra-inspired outfit.

