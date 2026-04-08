Who Is Aubrey Plaza's Baby Daddy? All About Her Partner Christopher Abbott After Pregnancy News

Born on February 19, 1986, in Greenwich, Conn., Abbott attended Norwalk Community College before studying acting at HB Studio. He moved to New York City in 2006 to be closer to school and launch his acting career.

After relocating to the Big Apple, Abbott eventually appeared off-Broadway in That Face at the Manhattan Theater.

"I'm still learning how to be an actor in this world," he told The New York Times. "I just started to realize that there's a way to do it that you're not only just an actor playing parts — you're doing something for yourself, and for other people, that can feel bigger."

He went on to perform in more theater productions, playing roles in That Face, The House of Blue Leaves, Fool for Love, John, The Rose Tattoo and Death of a Salesman, among others. He also portrayed the title character in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea opposite Plaza.

"When you have a good play like this, it can grow until the very last show and often you have ideas for things well after you finish the play entirely," Abbott gushed about the off-Broadway run. "We're still growing with it, we're still finding things, we're still trying some new things. It keeps it exhilarating, it keeps it exciting, it keeps it alive."