or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Aubrey Plaza
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Is Aubrey Plaza's Baby Daddy? All About Her Partner Christopher Abbott After Pregnancy News

aubrey plaza baby daddy christopher abbott pregnancy reveal
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with her partner, Christopher Abbott.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chris Abbott Is From Connecticut

aubrey plaza baby daddy christopher abbott pregnancy reveal
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza and her partner, Christopher Abbott, are expecting their first child together.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Aubrey Plaza's partner and baby daddy, Christopher Abbott, has steadily risen as an actor over the years.

Born on February 19, 1986, in Greenwich, Conn., Abbott attended Norwalk Community College before studying acting at HB Studio. He moved to New York City in 2006 to be closer to school and launch his acting career.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Abbott Is an Active Theatre Actor

aubrey plaza baby daddy christopher abbott pregnancy reveal
Source: MEGA

The pregnancy news emerged over a year after Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, died.

After relocating to the Big Apple, Abbott eventually appeared off-Broadway in That Face at the Manhattan Theater.

"I'm still learning how to be an actor in this world," he told The New York Times. "I just started to realize that there's a way to do it that you're not only just an actor playing parts — you're doing something for yourself, and for other people, that can feel bigger."

He went on to perform in more theater productions, playing roles in That Face, The House of Blue Leaves, Fool for Love, John, The Rose Tattoo and Death of a Salesman, among others. He also portrayed the title character in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea opposite Plaza.

"When you have a good play like this, it can grow until the very last show and often you have ideas for things well after you finish the play entirely," Abbott gushed about the off-Broadway run. "We're still growing with it, we're still finding things, we're still trying some new things. It keeps it exhilarating, it keeps it exciting, it keeps it alive."

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Abbott Has Starred in Numerous TV Shows and Films

aubrey plaza baby daddy christopher abbott pregnancy reveal
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott previously worked together on an off-Broadway play and the film 'Black Bear.'

MORE ON:
Aubrey Plaza

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Abbott made his feature film debut in Martha Marcy May Marlene in 2011, a few months before beginning work on Girls.

His other film credits include Art Machine, Criminal Activities, Sweet Virginia, The Forgiven, Sanctuary, Kraven the Hunter, Black Bear, Possessor, Poor Things, Wolf Man and The Testament of Ann Lee. He also landed roles in The Sinner, Catch-22, Entergalactic and The Crowded Room.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Abbott Has Received Several Awards and Accolades

aubrey plaza baby daddy christopher abbott pregnancy reveal
Source: MEGA

Christopher Abbott previously dated Olivia Cooke.

Since his debut, Abbott has brought home several recognitions: Ensemble Cast at the 2013 SXSW Film Festival, Emerging Artist Award at the 2015 Chicago International Film Festival and Breakthrough Performer at the 2015 Hamptons International Film Festival.

His performance in Catch-22 earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Abbott and Aubrey Plaza Are Expecting Their First Child Together

aubrey plaza baby daddy christopher abbott pregnancy reveal
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza attended Paris Fashion Week before the pregnancy reveal.

Abbott and Plaza are set to become first-time parents!

A source told People the Parks and Recreation star is expecting her first child with her partner, and the baby is due in the fall.

"It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year," the insider shared, adding the Abbott and Plaza "feel very blessed."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.