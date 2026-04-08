Who Is Aubrey Plaza's Baby Daddy? All About Her Partner Christopher Abbott After Pregnancy News
April 8 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Chris Abbott Is From Connecticut
Aubrey Plaza's partner and baby daddy, Christopher Abbott, has steadily risen as an actor over the years.
Born on February 19, 1986, in Greenwich, Conn., Abbott attended Norwalk Community College before studying acting at HB Studio. He moved to New York City in 2006 to be closer to school and launch his acting career.
Chris Abbott Is an Active Theatre Actor
After relocating to the Big Apple, Abbott eventually appeared off-Broadway in That Face at the Manhattan Theater.
"I'm still learning how to be an actor in this world," he told The New York Times. "I just started to realize that there's a way to do it that you're not only just an actor playing parts — you're doing something for yourself, and for other people, that can feel bigger."
He went on to perform in more theater productions, playing roles in That Face, The House of Blue Leaves, Fool for Love, John, The Rose Tattoo and Death of a Salesman, among others. He also portrayed the title character in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea opposite Plaza.
"When you have a good play like this, it can grow until the very last show and often you have ideas for things well after you finish the play entirely," Abbott gushed about the off-Broadway run. "We're still growing with it, we're still finding things, we're still trying some new things. It keeps it exhilarating, it keeps it exciting, it keeps it alive."
Chris Abbott Has Starred in Numerous TV Shows and Films
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Abbott made his feature film debut in Martha Marcy May Marlene in 2011, a few months before beginning work on Girls.
His other film credits include Art Machine, Criminal Activities, Sweet Virginia, The Forgiven, Sanctuary, Kraven the Hunter, Black Bear, Possessor, Poor Things, Wolf Man and The Testament of Ann Lee. He also landed roles in The Sinner, Catch-22, Entergalactic and The Crowded Room.
Chris Abbott Has Received Several Awards and Accolades
Since his debut, Abbott has brought home several recognitions: Ensemble Cast at the 2013 SXSW Film Festival, Emerging Artist Award at the 2015 Chicago International Film Festival and Breakthrough Performer at the 2015 Hamptons International Film Festival.
His performance in Catch-22 earned him a Golden Globe nomination.
Chris Abbott and Aubrey Plaza Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Abbott and Plaza are set to become first-time parents!
A source told People the Parks and Recreation star is expecting her first child with her partner, and the baby is due in the fall.
"It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year," the insider shared, adding the Abbott and Plaza "feel very blessed."