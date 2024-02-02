10 Best Emma Stone Movies: 'Poor Things,' 'La La Land' and More
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Emma Stone plays Hannah Weaver in the 2011 film Crazy, Stupid, Love.
The romantic comedy film, directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, revolves around the life of a separated man who starts learning how to become sweeter and more romantic with women following his divorce from his wife.
Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore also appear in the movie.
Cruella
Based on the character of Cruella de Vil from the famous Dodie Smith's novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, Cruella is about Stone's titular character as she embarks on her journey to become a famous fashion designer.
Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Ziggy Gardner, Emily Beecham, Paul Walter Hauser, Florisa Kamara and Kirby Howell-Baptiste also appear in the flick.
Easy A
Easy A, partially inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter, tells the story of a teen who lies about losing her virginity to a college boy. Her conversation with her best friend suddenly spreads across the campus as a meddler gossips about it.
It won five awards after its premiere, including Best Comedy Film at the Critics' Choice Awards, Best Comedic Performance at the MTV Movie Awards and Choice Movie: Romantic Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards.
La La Land
Stone and Gosling worked together again in the multi-awarded musical romance film La La Land.
In the flick, their characters meet and fall in love while trying to chase their dreams in Los Angeles — but their journey is not easy.
The other cast members include John Legend, J.K. Simmons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock and Callie Hernandez, to name a few.
Magic In The Moonlight
In 2014, Stone joined the Magic in the Moonlight team to tell the story of Stanley Crawford and Sophie Baker.
Set in the 1920s, a magician, who performs under the name of Wei Ling Soo, receives an invitation from an old friend to the French Riviera. He soon meets the family and tries to find out the secret behind Sophie's supernatural powers, but he discovers himself falling in love with her instead.
Poor Things
One of Stone's latest creations, Poor Things, explores the life of a young woman who gets resurrected by a scientist after dying by suicide. The Golden Lion-winning flick sees the main character soon standing for equality and liberation following the experiment.
Mark Ruffalo starred in the film alongside Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Kathryn Hunter and Jerrod Carmichael.
The Amazing Spider-Man
Following Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Marc Webb directed The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and tapped Andrew Garfield to play the titular role of Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man. Stone, for her part, appeared as Gwen Stacy.
The flick follows Peter Parker's quest to find out the truth about his parents' disappearance through her father's mysterious briefcase. He soon encounters the Lizard after going to Oscorp and Dr. Curt Connors' lab.
The Favourite
Set in the early 18th century Great Britain, The Favourite highlights the story of Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough and Abigail Masham as they face off to become Queen Anne's court favorite.
The 2018 Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film featured Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, James Smith and Mark Gatiss, among others.
The Help
The Help perfectly portrayed the discrimination and racism African-American people have been going through by telling the story of black maids serving during the Civil Rights. A young white woman, played by Stone, writes a book from their point of view to expose their experience working for white families.
Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Ahna O'Reilly and Allison Janney were among the film's cast members.
Zombieland
Zombieland tells the story of four survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to find the rumored safe space in Los Angeles without zombies. Stone starred in the flick along with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Bill Murray and Amber Heard.