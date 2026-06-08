Aubrey Plaza Calls First Pregnancy 'a Blessing' as She Spills Baby's Gender to 'Accompanist’ Costar Susan Sarandon

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Aubrey Plaza is preparing to welcome her first child with actor boyfriend Christopher Abbott. “It’s wild,” the actress, 41, told Entertainment Tonight at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her drama The Accompanist on Thursday, June 4. The Parks and Recreation star massaged her stomach. “It’s been a journey, the last couple years,” she said. “It’s such a blessing. It feels like such a blessing. And I’m just going with it. But it’s going great.”

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Aubrey Plaza Teased Baby's Gender to Susan Sarandon

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA Aubrey Plaza seemingly mouthed 'it's a girl' to costar Susan Sarandon.

During the event, she can be seen seemingly revealing the gender to costar Susan Sarandon. “It’s a girl,” she appeared to mouth. Sarandon is on the shortlist of celebs who have offered to deliver her baby. “I feel like Susan would do a really good home birth,” Plaza said. “She already asked me on the red carpet if I have a doula. She’s ready to go.”

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Aubrey Plaza Enlisted Baby Delivery Assistance

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA Aubrey Plaza wanted Henry Winkler to deliver her baby.

Plaza has been recruiting celebs to do the honors. “I’ve got them all lined up,” she said. “I’ve got Patti LuPone, I’ve got Sandra Bernhard. I’ve got all the New York ladies ready to catch the baby when it comes out, so I think I’m good.” She recently joked with Seth Meyers that she wanted either him or Henry Winkler to deliver her baby. It would be a case of life imitating art: Winkler’s character delivered her character’s baby on Parks and Recreation. The actress made reference to pregnancy brain at the event. When asked if she remembered The Accompanist director Zach Woods sleeping on her couch, Plaza confessed, “I don’t remember that. I don’t remember anything that happened a week ago!”

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Aubrey Plaza Shared Bond With Susan Sarandon

Source: Image Press Agency/MEGA Aubrey Plaza called Susan Sarandon 'one of my heroes.'

She called costar Sarandon “one of my heroes.” Working together strengthened their bond. “The best part was the first scene I had to do with her, I was supposed to kind of -- she was freaking out, and I was supposed to shake her and slap her, and like snap her out of it, but obviously when you shoot, you’re not supposed to really hit people, but on take one, I accidentally slapped her in the face for real,” Plaza said. “Day one, take one.” She continued, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I slapped you.’ She was like, ‘that’s alright, do it again.’ And I was like ‘my hero.’ She wants to be slapped, I want to be slapped. I get it.”

Aubrey Plaza Faced Husband Jeff Baena's Tragic Death

Source: FS2/FayesVision/WENN Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena wed in 2021.