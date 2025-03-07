or
Article continues below advertisement
August Keen Claims Jenelle Evans 'Beat' His 'A--' in Response to 'Teen Mom' Star's Wild Rant: She 'Is the Problem'

August Keen alleges Jenelle Evans 'beat' him.

March 7 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of Jenelle Evans’ wild rant on X about August Keen, he spoke exclusively to OK! to address her claims and allege she beat him.

Article continues below advertisement
August Keen claims he was 'covered in blood' after Jenelle Evans 'beat' him.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to Evans claiming Keen left her on the side of the road and took her crutches, he stated, “This day Jenelle beat my a-- up and then she jumped out of my car. I called Tori [her friend] to tell her what happened and Tori called the cops on me. I told Tori she was going to get Jenelle put in jail because I was the one covered in blood around my eyes, forehead and behind my ears.”

Keen shared a photo with OK!, which showed scratches on his face he claims were from Evans “grabbing” him.

Article continues below advertisement
August Keen showed off his scratched face, alleging they were from Jenelle Evans grabbing him.

Article continues below advertisement

In the post, Evans claimed her ex shoved her into a pool, leading her to be scratched from the concrete.

Keen addressed this, stating, “The day I pushed Jenelle into the pool is the night she tried getting naked in front of my friend and his wife. She started to take her clothes off, so I pushed her into the pool before my friend’s wife beat the s--- out of her for being disrespectful. Then, she got out of the pool, socked me in my nose and I left. That's also the same night she had Jace drive her to my house at 4 a.m. where she broke the frames to my doors. There's a 911 call about that.”

Keen shared his friends were mad he left her at the house, but once he explained the situation, they sided with him.

He shared a text he sent her the morning after the ordeal, writing, “You socked me hard asf in the nose. The right side of my face and nose hurts so bad I have to breath [sic] out of my mouth. I’m not going to leave you but I just want to recover and heal. Please don’t start anymore s--- or keep talking down on me. I don’t deserve it. I left bcus [sic] my nose started bleeding and I didn’t want them to see that. I’m sad. Please just let me heal and sleep. Ima just lay in bed all day and put ice on my face and nose. It’s swollen and hurts.”

Article continues below advertisement
August Keen shared a text he sent Jenelle Evans.

Article continues below advertisement

Keen also shared Evans was too destructive, which is why they are no longer together.

“Every single time I've brought Jenelle around people or somebody, she ruined the night. She has now ruined relationships for me,” he elaborated. “I stopped bringing her around anyone. She's not the type of girlfriend you take to a business dinner. She always ruins the relationship and business deal. She doesn't know how to conduct herself or be a good person.”

Article continues below advertisement
Jenelle Evans went on a wild rant on X about August Keen.

Keen stated he’s “never had a toxic relationship” like the one he had with the Teen Mom 2 alum. He said his ex, whom he was with for three years, described him as a “solid and mature and healthy relationship type of guy.”

“Jenelle, on the other hand, all her relationships have ended this way, [the] exact same pattern,” he concluded. “Jenelle is the problem.”

