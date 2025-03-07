August Keen Claims Jenelle Evans 'Beat' His 'A--' in Response to 'Teen Mom' Star's Wild Rant: She 'Is the Problem'

In the post, Evans claimed her ex shoved her into a pool, leading her to be scratched from the concrete.

Keen addressed this, stating, “The day I pushed Jenelle into the pool is the night she tried getting naked in front of my friend and his wife. She started to take her clothes off, so I pushed her into the pool before my friend’s wife beat the s--- out of her for being disrespectful. Then, she got out of the pool, socked me in my nose and I left. That's also the same night she had Jace drive her to my house at 4 a.m. where she broke the frames to my doors. There's a 911 call about that.”

Keen shared his friends were mad he left her at the house, but once he explained the situation, they sided with him.

He shared a text he sent her the morning after the ordeal, writing, “You socked me hard asf in the nose. The right side of my face and nose hurts so bad I have to breath [sic] out of my mouth. I’m not going to leave you but I just want to recover and heal. Please don’t start anymore s--- or keep talking down on me. I don’t deserve it. I left bcus [sic] my nose started bleeding and I didn’t want them to see that. I’m sad. Please just let me heal and sleep. Ima just lay in bed all day and put ice on my face and nose. It’s swollen and hurts.”