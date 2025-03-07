REALITY TV Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Calls Out 'Sicko' Star for Making Her Son Jace, 15, Drive Because She Was 'Too High and Drunk' Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram; August Keen Jenelle Evans ranted on social media about August Keen.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans went on a wild rant on X after her ex August Keen made some shocking accusations against her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: August Keen August Keen called Jenelle Evans 'a sicko.'

Article continues below advertisement

On March 5, Evans slammed her ex on X, writing, “I just really hope one day you get caught drinking and driving, because that’s your favorite thing to do. You would beg me to go and I would beg you to stop driving. You’re toxic and I’m so glad you’re out of my life.” In the wake of those allegations, Keen took to TikTok to share her post and issue a response.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: August Keen August Keen and Jenelle Evans are no longer together.

Article continues below advertisement

“You are a sicko,” he wrote. “I don’t even drink. Literally all made up. But how about you tell the people the truth how you were so drunk and high that you made Jace drive you to my house at 4 a.m. 45 minutes away and he bragged to me about doing 120 mph the whole way to my house you laughed.” Keen had more to share, claiming when Evans arrived at his house, she “broke the frames” off of his door. “You keep up with your lies and defamation about me, Jenelle,” he concluded. “Difference is what I say is true what you say are lies, so you’re slandering and defaming me, rem [SIC] that.” He clearly struck a nerve with the Teen Mom 2 alum, as she returned to X with some explosive posts.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans accused August Keen of making up stories.

Article continues below advertisement

“So now we’re making up stories to cover how bad of an alcoholic you are?” she began. “D--- you’re so desperate for money.” “Hey August,” she continued, “let’s talk about the time I was on crutches and we went out. Remember you ended up grabbing my phone and throwing it in the back of your car because I didn’t want to listen to you screaming at me and had my AirPods in?” Evans went on to allege her friend had to “call the police” because Keen left her “on the side of the road” and took her crutches. “I was hopping on one foot on the strip begging to use someone’s phone to help me,” she detailed. “That was only one night of many I had experienced with you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA August Keen claimed Jenelle Evans made Jace drive her to his house as she was 'so drunk and high.'