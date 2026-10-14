NEWS An Aunt Shows Up Almost an Hour Late to Collect Her 8-Year-Old Niece From School. Then She Sends Her Sister a Bill Source: UNSPLASH An aunt's school pickup arrangement with her sister came under scrutiny after a child was left waiting at school. OK! Staff Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An aunt's school pickup arrangement with her sister fell apart after she left her 8-year-old niece waiting at school and initially claimed she had already collected her. The incident led the child's mother to stop relying on her sister for pickups, sparking an argument that also involved their mother. The woman explained the situation in a Reddit post after her sister accused her of being ungrateful for the childcare help she had provided.

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The Aunt Left Her Niece Waiting At School

Source: UNSPLASH A school pickup plan fell apart when an 8-year-old girl remained at school past her expected collection time.

The mother said her sister had agreed to collect her daughter from school twice a week. However, the arrangement went wrong earlier this month when the school contacted her at around 4:15 p.m. because the child was still waiting and was supposed to be picked up by 3:30. Confused, the woman called her sister, who initially claimed she had already collected the girl. The school confirmed otherwise, prompting the woman to call her sister again. After several minutes of back-and-forth, her sister admitted she had left the child at school to deal with something else and expected to return before anyone noticed.

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The Woman Banned Her Sister From School Pickups

Source: UNSPLASH The girl's mother contacted her sister after the school called to report that the child was still waiting.

The woman decided her sister could no longer collect her daughter. She explained that she could have made other arrangements if her sister had told her she was unavailable. Her sister disagreed, arguing that the school was still open and the child had not been completely alone. She also pointed out that she had helped with pickups for months and said that she was treating the incident as intentional abandonment. The woman's mother also sided with her sister, arguing that the childcare arrangement should not end over one mistake. However, the child's mother remained concerned about how the situation had been handled.

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The Family Disagreed Over The Decision

Source: UNSPLASH The aunt initially told her sister that she had collected the girl before admitting she had left the child at school.

The woman said the problem went beyond whether her daughter had been safe while waiting at school. She was upset that her sister had failed to communicate the change in plans and initially lied about collecting the child. Despite the disagreement, the woman acknowledged that her sister had been helping her for months, leaving her to question whether she had reacted too harshly. She ended her post by asking Reddit users whether she was wrong to ban her sister from picking up her daughter.

Reddit Users Questioned The Aunt’s Actions

Source: UNSPLASH Reddit users questioned the aunt’s honesty and whether she could be trusted with childcare responsibilities.