Austin Butler Blames Edible for Viral Dance Moves at Bad Bunny Concert

Austin Butler explained how an edible led to his viral on-stage sways at Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico concert.

Austin Butler couldn't have anticipated that his dance moves would go viral at Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency earlier this month. The actor, known for his starring role in the upcoming film Caught Stealing, shared the unexpected story behind his on-stage shimmy during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Source: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Austin Butler shared he got high off an edible during a Bad Bunny concert.

During the Tuesday, August 12, episode, Butler, 33, explained how a seemingly innocent edible came into play before the show. He and Caught Stealing director Darren Aronofsky attended the concert, believing they would simply be part of the audience, but things took an exciting turn. "We ended up in a prop house, where Bad Bunny comes and performs during a certain point in his concert," Butler recalled. "I was given an edible right before the show, and I thought it was a good idea at the time. Turns out, it was a bad idea."

Source: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Austin Butler laughed with Jimmy Fallon about their shared concert experiences.

Despite being an actor, Butler admitted that he prefers to avoid the spotlight. He even mentioned that he isn't fond of people singing "Happy Birthday" to him. "So, suddenly I'm on stage with Bad Bunny and the edible is working," he said. "It was wild. So it's like my brain is in two movies. One is like, 'Benito and I had lunch earlier in the day; I'm just so proud of him.' I'm watching him like, 'Oh my God, look how much you mean to everyone here.' I'm falling in love with Puerto Rican culture and the dancing and everybody is so s--- and amazing."

"But the other part of me is like, 'Don't dance, because you'll take attention away from him. This is his moment,'" he continued. In the viral video, fans saw Butler entertaining himself with some hip sways while crossing his arms.

Source: @medialhuna/TikTok Austin Butler recalled attending Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency with Darren Aronofsky.

"I ended up just like swaying my hips while crossing my arms," he explained. "For whatever reason, every time I uncrossed my arms, I felt like I was drawing attention to myself. So I was like, 'This is okay.'"

Source: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Austin Butler compared his moment to Ben Affleck’s Grammys appearance.