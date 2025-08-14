or
Austin Butler Blames Edible for Viral Dance Moves at Bad Bunny Concert

Composite Photo of Austin Butler
Source: Mega; @medialhuna/TikTok

Austin Butler explained how an edible led to his viral on-stage sways at Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico concert.

Profile Image

Aug. 14 2025, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Austin Butler couldn't have anticipated that his dance moves would go viral at Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency earlier this month.

The actor, known for his starring role in the upcoming film Caught Stealing, shared the unexpected story behind his on-stage shimmy during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Source: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Austin Butler shared he got high off an edible during a Bad Bunny concert.

During the Tuesday, August 12, episode, Butler, 33, explained how a seemingly innocent edible came into play before the show. He and Caught Stealing director Darren Aronofsky attended the concert, believing they would simply be part of the audience, but things took an exciting turn.

"We ended up in a prop house, where Bad Bunny comes and performs during a certain point in his concert," Butler recalled. "I was given an edible right before the show, and I thought it was a good idea at the time. Turns out, it was a bad idea."

Photo of Austin Butler
Source: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Austin Butler laughed with Jimmy Fallon about their shared concert experiences.

Despite being an actor, Butler admitted that he prefers to avoid the spotlight. He even mentioned that he isn't fond of people singing "Happy Birthday" to him.

"So, suddenly I'm on stage with Bad Bunny and the edible is working," he said. "It was wild. So it's like my brain is in two movies. One is like, 'Benito and I had lunch earlier in the day; I'm just so proud of him.' I'm watching him like, 'Oh my God, look how much you mean to everyone here.' I'm falling in love with Puerto Rican culture and the dancing and everybody is so s--- and amazing."

Source: @medialhuna/TikTok

Austin Butler said he felt torn between dancing and avoiding the spotlight.

"But the other part of me is like, 'Don't dance, because you'll take attention away from him. This is his moment,'" he continued.

In the viral video, fans saw Butler entertaining himself with some hip sways while crossing his arms.

Composite Photos of Austin Butler
Source: @medialhuna/TikTok

Austin Butler recalled attending Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency with Darren Aronofsky.

"I ended up just like swaying my hips while crossing my arms," he explained. "For whatever reason, every time I uncrossed my arms, I felt like I was drawing attention to myself. So I was like, 'This is okay.'"

Photo of Jimmy Fallon and Austin Butler
Source: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Austin Butler compared his moment to Ben Affleck’s Grammys appearance.

He also referenced the infamous Ben Affleck moment at the 2023 Grammys, clarifying that he wanted to avoid being seen as "the sad guy" but didn't want to be seen as "the guy who's dancing crazy and drawing attention."

The clip concluded with Fallon revealing he experienced similar feelings during a Harry Styles concert, sharing a laugh with Butler.

