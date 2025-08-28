austin butler trained hard for new film role

Austin Butler staked everything on authenticity for his Darren Aronofsky thriller, Caught Stealing. In a revealing interview with Men’s Health, the actor recalled how the director had a unique request—deliver a “baseball butt” worthy of the diamond. Aronofsky even circulated reference photos of pro players’ posteriors to make sure Butler captured the look accurately.

Teaming with celebrity trainer Beth Lewis, Butler leaned into grueling hip thrusters, BOSU-ball balancing drills, and one-arm kettlebell moves to sculpt the glutes. The result was a striking six-month transformation that packed on 35 pounds, pushing his weight from 150 to 185. The shift was so real Butler couldn’t zip up sections of his tailored Celine pants anymore.