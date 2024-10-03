Hollywood Hottie! Austin Butler Channels His Inner Bad Boy on Set of New Movie 'Caught Stealing' in NYC: See Photos
Austin Butler looks good as a bad boy!
On Wednesday, October 2, the famed actor was photographed looking scuffed up while in full character on the set of his new movie Caught Stealing in New York City.
In photos obtained by OK!, the Elvis star, 33, could be seen with faux bruises on his cheek bone, overgrown hair, a mustache and an unshaved beard.
Butler sported an orange T-shirt layered over a white long-sleeved shirt, grayish-green utility pants and dark brown utility boots. He was holding onto a pink stuffed sack while walking through what appeared to be an alleyway.
Butler was cast for the starring role of the movie by its director, Darren Aronofsky, back in March.
The highly-anticipated film "follows Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s New York City," per a synopsis published by Deadline.
The movie — which is inspired by Charlie Huston's novel under the same name — is set to star other notable faces in Hollywood, including Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, as well as top actresses and actors Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Will Brill and Liev Schreiber.
Back in March, Aronofsky expressed how thrilled he was for Butler to be starring in the film, as he declared: "I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers."
Butler has been a familiar face in Hollywood for decades.
He started his career at age 13, when he was approached by a background-acting management company at the Orange County Fair. He was then cast as an extra on Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, appearing in 41 episodes between 2005 to 2007.
Fans also saw Butler on the small screen for two episodes of Hannah Montana in 2006 and 2007, a guest spot on iCarly in 2007 and 10 episodes of Zoey 101 from 2007-2008.
If he didn't win over the hearts of fans in his teenage years, Butler reclaimed his crown as one of the most swoon-worthy stars in the industry in 2022, when starred as Elvis in an award-winning biopic about the King of Rock's life.
Other recent films Butler starred in included Dune: Part 2, Masters of the Air, The Bikeriders and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.