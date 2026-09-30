austin festival weekend is becoming a full entertainment experience

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A great festival weekend is no longer just about who is performing. There is the outfit planning. The group chat. The restaurant everyone wants to try. The place friends meet before heading to the festival. The photos, videos and unexpected stops that somehow become the moments everyone remembers afterward. Austin understands that better than almost anywhere. This October, LoneStar Casino is joining that wider entertainment scene with a two-weekend activation at Oria’s on Barton Springs Road. The venue will operate as a pre-festival stop with music, food, drinks, giveaways and interactive experiences for people making their way through Austin.

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The Pre-Festival Hangout Matters For many festivalgoers, the day begins hours before they reach the main entrance. Friends meet somewhere nearby, grab food and figure out transportation before heading toward the music. Oria’s location makes it well suited to that routine. The LoneStar activation is planned for Friday and Saturday across both festival weekends, running from noon until 7 PM, giving people time to stop in before continuing toward the festival. The official ACL Festival schedule shows the full 2026 programming across both weekends, which means there will be plenty of people planning their Austin days around specific performances and set times. And that creates space for everything that happens before the music starts.

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Music, With a Little Audience Control Naturally, there will be DJs. Rather than announcing individual names before every detail is finalized, the activation is currently centered around live DJ programming and an interactive song-request experience. Visitors will be able to request tracks while they spend time at Oria’s. It turns the usual pre-festival playlist into something a little more participatory. And it fits nicely into the kind of festival culture OK! has covered before. The publication previously highlighted the mix of music, entertainment and celebrity moments surrounding SXSW in Austin, showing just how much of the city’s appeal comes from everything happening around the headline event.

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Giveaways Designed for Festival Days Music will not be the only attraction. Inside Oria’s, three digital Spin to Win stations are planned, with prizes available on every spin. The merchandise lineup has been designed with festivalgoers in mind, including items such as cowboy hats, bandanas, hand fans, collapsible water bottles, phone holders and poker-chip keyrings, alongside food-related rewards. There is also a large sticker-wall installation. Guests will be able to peel stickers away, gradually revealing the artwork underneath while interacting with QR-based prize mechanics. It is visual, easy to understand and very easy to photograph, which is probably why it feels particularly suited to a festival weekend.

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Getting Around Austin Could Be Part of the Fun Then there are the pedicabs. Ten LoneStar-branded pedicabs are planned to operate around the city during the festival weekends. Five will pick people up along the pedestrian route toward ACL and bring them to Oria’s, while another five will take visitors from Oria’s directly toward the festival entrance. They are expected to continue running later than the main activation itself, extending the LoneStar presence into the evening. After hours of walking, dancing and navigating festival crowds, a ride through Austin may end up being one of the easier decisions of the day.

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The Weekend Will Continue Online Even people who are not at Oria’s are likely to see plenty of the activation. Austin-based creators across music, food, lifestyle, tourism, comedy and gaming are expected to participate throughout the two weekends. That reflects how major entertainment events work now. The experience is no longer limited to the person holding the ticket. It is being filmed, photographed and shared constantly. A local creator might focus on the best food stops. Someone else might document the atmosphere. Another may capture the parts of Austin tourists would otherwise miss. For anyone following from home, that means the festival weekend becomes a stream of different perspectives rather than one official broadcast. LoneStar is also using its own content hub to share information around Austin City Limits 2026 and its activity in the city.