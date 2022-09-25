Australia's Leading Astrologer Astrotash Is On A Mission To Bring A Deeper Understanding To This Much-Misunderstood Topic

In his journal, Intrinsic Motivation and Astrological Signs, author Glenn Perry argues that, “Intrinsic motivation is built on the notion that an impulse, desire, or drive incites a person to action.” Therefore, it's especially important for astrology because if it’s determined that the root causes of behavior are archetypal principles as reflected in signs and embodied in human beings, then astrology is one of the few nondeterministic systems in the field of psychology.

What does all of this have to do with Astrotash - resident astrologer with News Corp Australia? It’s her model that freewill trump’s astrology, that especially resonates with Perry’s theory because ancient philosophers have defined determinism as “individuals having no freewill, either.” Because astrology is seen as ‘nondeterministic’ Astrotash’s mantra means one has to look at more than just their sun sign. “I don't think we come into this life getting out of having to live out the consequences of our choices,” she says.

Astrotash - Australia’s number one astrologer, cites the influence of a ‘birth chart,’ which “is basically a snapshot of the heavens at the exact moment of a person’s birth.” This is especially relevant to her methodology as the birth chart shows all of the planets in their respective zodiac signs at time of birth, assuming you’re located at the center of a 360 degree wheel. “It’s like your DNA,” Astrotash says. “That moment in time and space will never happen again, so it’s unique to each individual.”