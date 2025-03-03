Australia’s Biggest Gambling Celebrities

Australians are known for their love of gambling, with a particular fondness for slot machines, or pokies. And, Aussie celebrities are no different. From Hollywood giants like Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman to sports stars like Shane Warne and musicians including Jimmy Barnes are known for enjoying having a flutter.

Australians especially enjoy betting on horse racing as well as bingo, lotteries, and casino games. In particular, the country has a love affair with slot machines. As well as being popular in casinos, they can be found in pubs and cafes, and in Techopedia’s ultimate guide to online pokies in Australia, gambling expert Vlad Grindu states there are thousands of online slot games available to Australian players at a variety of online casino sites.

One famous Aussie who might be found having a flutter is Mark Bosnich. The former football player plied his trade for Manchester United in the Premier League as well as for the Australian national team. During his playing career, and especially after it, Bosnich was known to enjoy gambling. His preferred games were horse racing betting but he was also known to enjoy playing roulette and poker and famously said that he would have bet on any game or event.