Awkward! Queen Camilla Shoos Away Kate Middleton as They Chat With Melania Trump at Windsor Castle
Sept. 17 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
An awkward moment between Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton was captured on camera.
On Wednesday, September 17, Princess Kate and Prince William greeted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania as they touched down in the U.K. for a short visit. The parents-of-three then brought the Americans over to formally introduce them to King Charles and Camilla at Windsor Castle.
Queen Camilla Instructs Kate Middleton to Move
As Charles and the POTUS began to chat, William went over to join the conversation, leading Kate to do the same with the women.
However, as Kate and the former model talked, Camilla suddenly shooed her daughter-in-law away with a subtle hand motion. Kate obliged and went to go stand by her husband.
Horse carriages then came by to take them all, leading the FLOTUS and Camilla to continue their conversation in their own cart.
Later that night, the Trumps were set attend a state banquet at Windsor Castle, with the president sitting between Charles and Kate while Melania sits between Camilla and William.
Though Melania and Donald held hands when they first arrived to the country, a report revealed they will be staying in separate bedrooms during their stay in England. The source claimed the businessman even brought his favorite bedsheets with him.
Kate Middleton to Play a 'Pivotal' Role
Though Camilla may not have wanted Melania to get too chummy with Kate, several royal experts alleged the latter is the one who will be doing the heavy lifting when it comes to hosting the American duo.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told a news outlet that the get together "marks a pivotal moment in putting Catherine on the world stage."
"It marks a turning point with Catherine making more high-profile appearances during this state visit, which is of the utmost importance to Britain, adding an extra special cachet," he explained.
Kate Will Keep Melania 'Busy and Entertained'
Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich agreed, noting William will also play an important role.
"The couple’s role is going to be highly visible and majorly significant," Fordwich shared. "It’s glamorous symbolism reflecting their rising prominence with increased royal duties following the Princess of Wales’ recent health battle. They will be present for all the pageantry at Windsor Castle."
"Princess Catherine is keen to continue royal duties with strength and purpose, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," added photographer Helen Chard. "Her joint appearance with Melania Trump is sparking great interest. She will keep Melania busy, happy, and entertained."