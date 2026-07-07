HEALTH Ayzia J Dies at 22 After Losing Control of BMW in Fatal New Jersey Crash Source: @AYZIAJXO/INSTAGRAM Ayzia J Toledo died at age 22 after a fatal car crash in New Jersey on July 5. Ayesha Zafar July 7 2026, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ayzia J.Toledo, the social media influencer known for sharing lifestyle and travel content, has died after a fatal car crash in New Jersey. Toledo was driving a BMW when she "lost directional control," which caused the vehicle to overturn and "struck a tree," a spokesperson, Trooper Christopher Postorino, for the New Jersey State Police, told PEOPLE.

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Source: @AYZIAJXO/INSTAGRAM New Jersey State Police said Ayzia J. Toledo lost control of her BMW before it overturned and struck a tree.

State troopers responded to the crash at 10:55 p.m. on July 5, and authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. Toledo and her passenger, Henrietta Carter, both "sustained fatal injuries." A third passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

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Ayzia J Had Built a Following of More Than 300,000

Source: @AYZIAJXO/INSTAGRAM Ayzia J. Toledo had more than 300,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, where she shared lifestyle and travel content.

Before her death, Toledo had built an online following of more than 300,000 across Instagram and TikTok. Her IG account currently has about 85,700 followers. Toledo regularly posted get-ready-with-me videos, travel updates, and brand collaborations. In her Instagram bio, she described herself as a TV personality, content creator, and model. Her final social media update appeared to have been posted on July 2, just days before the crash. The post featured a promotional video for clothing brand Shein.

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Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Content Creator

Source: @AYZIAJXO/INSTAGRAM Fans paid tribute to Ayzia J. Toledo in the comments of her final Instagram post following news of her death.

Following news of Toledo's death, her followers flooded the comments section of her final Instagram post with heartfelt tributes. "Rest in peace," one follower wrote. Another commented, "She was so beautiful. It's so sad." A third user added, "rest in peace beautiful." Another one wrote, "always in our hearts Ayzia j." Another commenter added, "Im still in denial abt this bruh fly high Ayzia heaven gained another angel."

Source: @AYZIAJXO/INSTAGRAM Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash that claimed Ayzia J. Toledo’s life.