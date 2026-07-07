Ayzia J Dies at 22 After Losing Control of BMW in Fatal New Jersey Crash
July 7 2026, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET
Ayzia J.Toledo, the social media influencer known for sharing lifestyle and travel content, has died after a fatal car crash in New Jersey.
Toledo was driving a BMW when she "lost directional control," which caused the vehicle to overturn and "struck a tree," a spokesperson, Trooper Christopher Postorino, for the New Jersey State Police, told PEOPLE.
State troopers responded to the crash at 10:55 p.m. on July 5, and authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.
Toledo and her passenger, Henrietta Carter, both "sustained fatal injuries." A third passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Ayzia J Had Built a Following of More Than 300,000
Before her death, Toledo had built an online following of more than 300,000 across Instagram and TikTok. Her IG account currently has about 85,700 followers.
Toledo regularly posted get-ready-with-me videos, travel updates, and brand collaborations.
In her Instagram bio, she described herself as a TV personality, content creator, and model.
Her final social media update appeared to have been posted on July 2, just days before the crash. The post featured a promotional video for clothing brand Shein.
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Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Content Creator
Following news of Toledo's death, her followers flooded the comments section of her final Instagram post with heartfelt tributes.
"Rest in peace," one follower wrote.
Another commented, "She was so beautiful. It's so sad."
A third user added, "rest in peace beautiful."
Another one wrote, "always in our hearts Ayzia j."
Another commenter added, "Im still in denial abt this bruh fly high Ayzia heaven gained another angel."
Fellow influencer Terry Reloaded shared a few memories on his Instagram stories with Toledo, reflecting on their friendship.
He wrote, "Wow my strongest hustling friend. We got so close during these times, we grew a bond nobody could break. Even if we go months without talking we knew what’s up. My superstar, I love you my Philly frog. You did not deserve to go out like that. It’s up bout you 5LIFE."
Friend Zoe Spencer also honored Toledo on her Instagram Story.
She wrote, "Wow. Sleep peacefully BEAUTIFUL wow. I’m just so lost for words. G-d bless her family. And G-d please put your angels and protection around all your daughters please."
"In just one week I’ve seen way too many beautiful girls pass. Just so hurt because I keep having to open my phone and see another queen go. Omg you didn’t deserve this Ayzia, I’m so sorry," Spencer added.
As per The Philadelphia Inquirer, the families of Toledo and Carter have been notified, Postorino said. No traffic delays were reported after the accident. Even so, a GoFundMe has been established in Toledo’s honor.