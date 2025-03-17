Azealia Banks Slams J.K. Rowling Over Anti-Trans Views: 'Maybe Her Husband Cheated With a Trannylicious Diva'
Azealia Banks lashed out at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over her anti-trans views.
Banks reposted a tribute post someone made to Rowling, but used it as an opportunity to bash her. “Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Trannylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population,” Banks stated.
When a commenter told Banks, “Maybe intelligent women don't want swinging d--- in their locker rooms. 🤔,” she explained “intelligent women” don’t use locker rooms but rather use a “communal spa.”
The rapper continued defending trans people, stating, “Highkey all this anti-trans stuff is really just giving the weird people who solicit transwomen for s-- and murder them more fuel to become murderous psychopaths. Because if u think a chaser psycho only limits his victims to transwomen and won't also murder females ur f------- r--------.”
Banks explained that there is nothing in “any legislature” that makes identifying as one gender or another a crime, but “murder” is a “serious crime all over the world.”
“If the overarching point of this anti-trans stuff is morality then a human’s right to breathe and not be brutally murdered for reasons I’ll leave to actual psychologists and psychiatrists is tantamount to whatever f------- bulls--- about sports and the bathroom,” she continued. “And if you're going to harp on and on and talk s--- about something, it's really a good idea to examine the situation entirely and know more about what the f--- is really going on in these streets. I would personally prefer transgirls in the bathroom and locker room with me because I'm not going to try and rape, rob or murder them. They are safer in the women’s bathroom - where women belong.”
- J.K. Rowling Jokes About Prison Life After Claiming She'd 'Happily' Go to Jail for Her Anti-Trans Views
- Caitlyn Jenner Calls Transwoman Artemis Langford 'Perverted, Sexually Deviant Male' Who Doesn't 'Belong in Women's Spaces'
- Azealia Banks Accuses Elon Musk of Taking Drugs to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate While Mocking Billionaire's Mounjaro Usage
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While defending trans people, she turned the conversation around, noting how “wrong and ridiculous” it would sound if she were to say something like “old d--- should be in the men’s locker room” because "I have a right to feel safe in women’s spaces.”
“When did society become so anti-horny and why are we basically discussing these hypothetical locker room p---- fantasies out loud in 2025?” she asked. “It's givingggggggg very much that guys.”
Rowling has taken heat for years for her anti-trans posts on X and for her advocacy to keep trans women out of women’s bathrooms. “When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he's a woman… you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside,” she wrote in a 2020 essay on her website.
While many feel this impacted the legacy of Rowling — who was such a celebrated author prior to her anti-trans posts — she made it clear on a 2023 podcast she’s unbothered by the noise. “I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy," she said. "What a pompous way to live your life, walking around thinking, what will my legacy be? Whatever, I'll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living."