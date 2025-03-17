Azealia Banks Slams J.K. Rowling Over Anti-Trans Views: 'Maybe Her Husband Cheated With a Trannylicious Diva'

Banks reposted a tribute post someone made to Rowling, but used it as an opportunity to bash her. “Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Trannylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population,” Banks stated.

The rapper continued defending trans people, stating, “Highkey all this anti-trans stuff is really just giving the weird people who solicit transwomen for s-- and murder them more fuel to become murderous psychopaths. Because if u think a chaser psycho only limits his victims to transwomen and won't also murder females ur f------- r--------.”

Banks explained that there is nothing in “any legislature” that makes identifying as one gender or another a crime, but “murder” is a “serious crime all over the world.”

“If the overarching point of this anti-trans stuff is morality then a human’s right to breathe and not be brutally murdered for reasons I’ll leave to actual psychologists and psychiatrists is tantamount to whatever f------- bulls--- about sports and the bathroom,” she continued. “And if you're going to harp on and on and talk s--- about something, it's really a good idea to examine the situation entirely and know more about what the f--- is really going on in these streets. I would personally prefer transgirls in the bathroom and locker room with me because I'm not going to try and rape, rob or murder them. They are safer in the women’s bathroom - where women belong.”