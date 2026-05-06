Aziz Ansari Brutally Mocks Kash Patel in Surprise 'SNL' Cameo: 'I'm the First Indian Person to Suck at Their Job'
May 6 2026, Published 6:31 a.m. ET
Saturday Night Live gave viewers exactly what they didn’t know they needed this weekend: Aziz Ansari as FBI Director Kash Patel.
The surprise cameo, which opened the latest episode, instantly lit up social media, fulfilling months of fan speculation that the comedian would take on the controversial Trump appointee.
A Fan-Casting Dream Comes True
Ansari’s appearance didn’t come out of nowhere. For months, fans had been floating the idea online, pointing to the uncanny resemblance and comedic potential. One viral Reddit post from last year imagining Ansari in the role racked up tens of thousands of upvotes.
“You guys should not be reporting the lies and the gossip,” Ansari’s Patel told reporters in the sketch. “You should be reporting on the historic nature of my appointment. I’m a trailblazer. I’m the first Indian person to suck at their job.”
Roasting the Headlines
Throughout the sketch, Ansari’s version of Patel tackled everything from rumors about his job performance to allegations about his personal behavior.
“Everyone says Indian people are smart, hardworking, incredibly intelligent. I’ve proved without a shadow of a doubt that we can be just as incapable and incompetent as the whites,” he quipped.
“I’ve always been able to log into my e-mail, except for a brief 36-hour period of time when I forgot I had changed my password to CashMeOutside69,” Ansari’s Patel joked.
Even the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting made its way into the monologue, with the character referencing the suspect’s alleged manifesto: “Everybody loves me. Even the correspondents’ dinner shooter said, ‘Kill everyone but Mr. Patel’.”
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Real-Life Drama Fuels the Comedy
Just hours after the SNL episode aired, Patel attempted to shift the narrative, posting a slick, self-promotional video on social media highlighting his accomplishments as FBI director.
“The FBI delivered the safest America under President Trump’s leadership in the history of our country,” Patel said in the clip, which featured footage of him at shooting ranges, press briefings, and official events.
Comedy Meets Crisis
According to Christopher Lee of Foresight Strategic Advisors, politicians once ignored or laughed off late-night digs because “there’s no upside in fighting a joke,” but that’s no longer quite true.
“Trump built a movement by turning every critic into ‘the enemy.’ But that only works while people are buying the act. With his numbers sliding, the shelf life gets a lot shorter,” Lee said.
“That’s why the attacks are backfiring,” Lee added. “Voters see the Patel and Hegseth caricatures and think: exaggerated but not exactly wrong. And when SNL lands that punch, it sticks.”