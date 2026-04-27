Kash Patel Ripped for Just 'Sitting' During WHCD Shooting: Watch

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FBI Director Kash Patel is facing intense criticism on social media following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25. Viral footage and eyewitness reports from the event at the Washington Hilton sparked major backlash for the embattled FBI Director, who is reportedly on thin ice with President Donald Trump over recent reports of his excessive alcohol use, incompetence and abuse of power. Critics mocked Patel after a video captured him standing outside the venue, looking "confused" or "idle," or, as some said, just waiting for his Uber ride, while other security personnel were actively responding to the crisis. Some footage allegedly showed Patel remaining seated or appearing to "scroll through his phone" with no sense of urgency as guests were being rushed to safety.

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@donlemon Footage of Kash Patel during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. ♬ original sound - Don Lemon - Don Lemon Source: @donlemon/TikTok Journalist Don Lemon posted a TikTok video clip of Patel at the event during the security breach.

Social media users questioned how the nation's top law enforcement official could appear so inactive during a high-stakes security breach involving the president. The criticism was amplified by explosive, pre-existing reports from The Atlantic alleging erratic behavior and public intoxication, leading some online commenters to speculate whether he was inebriated during the shooting baselessly. Journalist Don Lemon posted a TikTok video clip of Patel at the event during the security breach, which garnered over 12,000 comments.

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel was mocked online.

One person said, “He’s the director of the FBI, and he’s just sitting there?” Another remarked how nonchalant the FBI director looked as people were cowering under tables after hearing gunshots, saying, “The videography makes this look like an episode of The Office.” “This episode sucked. So unrealistic,” joked another.

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel didn't seem to move amid the shooting.

“He said, ‘I’m not drunk enough for this,’” quipped another. “He’s not even on his phone pretending to be busy,” noted someone about Patel, just kneeling by the table, staring into space. “He is desperate to keep his job,” remarked another.

Source: MEGA The shooting occurred at approximately 8:36 p.m. at a security checkpoint near the ballroom.