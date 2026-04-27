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Kash Patel Ripped for Just 'Sitting' During WHCD Shooting: Watch

split of Kash Patel & shooting.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel was roasted for idly 'just sitting there' like he's in an episode of 'The Office' during the WHCD shooting.

April 27 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

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FBI Director Kash Patel is facing intense criticism on social media following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25.

Viral footage and eyewitness reports from the event at the Washington Hilton sparked major backlash for the embattled FBI Director, who is reportedly on thin ice with President Donald Trump over recent reports of his excessive alcohol use, incompetence and abuse of power.

Critics mocked Patel after a video captured him standing outside the venue, looking "confused" or "idle," or, as some said, just waiting for his Uber ride, while other security personnel were actively responding to the crisis.

Some footage allegedly showed Patel remaining seated or appearing to "scroll through his phone" with no sense of urgency as guests were being rushed to safety.

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Source: @donlemon/TikTok

Journalist Don Lemon posted a TikTok video clip of Patel at the event during the security breach.

Social media users questioned how the nation's top law enforcement official could appear so inactive during a high-stakes security breach involving the president.

The criticism was amplified by explosive, pre-existing reports from The Atlantic alleging erratic behavior and public intoxication, leading some online commenters to speculate whether he was inebriated during the shooting baselessly.

Journalist Don Lemon posted a TikTok video clip of Patel at the event during the security breach, which garnered over 12,000 comments.

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image of Kash Patel was mocked online.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel was mocked online.

One person said, “He’s the director of the FBI, and he’s just sitting there?”

Another remarked how nonchalant the FBI director looked as people were cowering under tables after hearing gunshots, saying, “The videography makes this look like an episode of The Office.”

“This episode sucked. So unrealistic,” joked another.

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image of Kash Patel didn't seem to move amid the shooting.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel didn't seem to move amid the shooting.

“He said, ‘I’m not drunk enough for this,’” quipped another.

“He’s not even on his phone pretending to be busy,” noted someone about Patel, just kneeling by the table, staring into space.

“He is desperate to keep his job,” remarked another.

image of The shooting occurred at approximately 8:36 p.m. at a security checkpoint near the ballroom.
Source: MEGA

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:36 p.m. at a security checkpoint near the ballroom.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:36 p.m. at a security checkpoint near the ballroom. A suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly opened fire with a shotgun and handgun, injuring one Secret Service agent, who was saved by a bulletproof vest. The event was canceled, though the president said he wants to reschedule it.

Patel, meanwhile, remains under fire even after a gushing performance for the president at the press conference immediately following the shooting.

Multiple reports indicate that he is under significant pressure and may be removed soon. While the White House has publicly stated that the president" still has confidence" in him, anonymous senior officials have told outlets like Politico and The Atlantic that his dismissal is "only a matter of time.”

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