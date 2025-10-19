or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > HGTV
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' Cast Revealed: Meet the 12 Bachelor Nation Alums Taking Over the HGTV Competition

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @tayshia/Instagram

Jesse Palmer will host 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover,' while Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron will serve as judges.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

HGTV will reunite former contestants from across the Bachelor franchises on its upcoming competition series, Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

The six-episode show, hosted by Jesse Palmer, will also welcome Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron as judges. After weekly elimination challenges, only one of the 12 contestants will take home the $100,000 cash prize.

Article continues below advertisement

"When we learned the Bachelor Mansion needed a serious makeover, we knew only HGTV could give the iconic property a renovation worthy of the name," said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery.

He added, "We're welcoming fan favorites and memorable cast members from throughout Bachelor history to the HGTV family and can't wait to see what they get up to in this first of its kind competition for the network."

Bachelor Mansion Takeover is set to premiere on HGTV in 2026.

Scroll down to see the familiar faces from Bachelor Nation who are joining Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Allyshia Gupta

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @allyshiagupta/Instagram
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

The Bachelor Season 29 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 alum Allyshia Gupta will appear on Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Article continues below advertisement

Brendan Morais

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @brendanmorais/Instagram

The HGTV competition show will also bring Brendan Morais on board after previously competing on The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Stallworth

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @christopher_stallworth_nyc/Instagram

The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 star Chris Stallworth will return to the franchise to join Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Robertson Preciado

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @bugrobertson/Instagram

Following her stint on The Bachelor Season 16, Courtney Robertson Preciado will step back into the spotlight for the HGTV competition show.

Article continues below advertisement

Dean Bell

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @deanie_babies/Instagram

Dean Bell will also join the fun after previously participating on The Bachelorette Season 13 and Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 4 and 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Simon

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @j____way/Instagram
MORE ON:
HGTV

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The Bachelorette Season 21 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 star Jeremy Simon will compete in the new series.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Chin

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @jillchin_/Instagram

Bachelor Mansion Takeover will also welcome Jill Chin after her previous appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

Joan Vassos

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @joan_vassos/Instagram

The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alum Joan Vassos will grace the screen again on the HGTV show.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah Erb

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @noah_erb/Instagram

Noah Erb, who competed on The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, will be joining the lineup for Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam McKinney

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @sam.mckinney.23/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 21 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 star Sam McKinney is set to reunite with the Bachelor Nation hunks and beauties on the HGTV show.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Mason

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @sandrathejoy/Instagram

Two years after The Golden Bachelor Season 1 aired, Sandra Mason will make her comeback on Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Ly

bachelor mansion takeover cast revealed photos
Source: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly, after previously competing on The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, signed up for the new show.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.