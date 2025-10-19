'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' Cast Revealed: Meet the 12 Bachelor Nation Alums Taking Over the HGTV Competition
Oct. 19 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
HGTV will reunite former contestants from across the Bachelor franchises on its upcoming competition series, Bachelor Mansion Takeover.
The six-episode show, hosted by Jesse Palmer, will also welcome Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron as judges. After weekly elimination challenges, only one of the 12 contestants will take home the $100,000 cash prize.
"When we learned the Bachelor Mansion needed a serious makeover, we knew only HGTV could give the iconic property a renovation worthy of the name," said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery.
He added, "We're welcoming fan favorites and memorable cast members from throughout Bachelor history to the HGTV family and can't wait to see what they get up to in this first of its kind competition for the network."
Bachelor Mansion Takeover is set to premiere on HGTV in 2026.
Scroll down to see the familiar faces from Bachelor Nation who are joining Bachelor Mansion Takeover.
Allyshia Gupta
The Bachelor Season 29 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 alum Allyshia Gupta will appear on Bachelor Mansion Takeover.
Brendan Morais
The HGTV competition show will also bring Brendan Morais on board after previously competing on The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.
Chris Stallworth
The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 star Chris Stallworth will return to the franchise to join Bachelor Mansion Takeover.
Courtney Robertson Preciado
Following her stint on The Bachelor Season 16, Courtney Robertson Preciado will step back into the spotlight for the HGTV competition show.
Dean Bell
Dean Bell will also join the fun after previously participating on The Bachelorette Season 13 and Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 4 and 6.
Jeremy Simon
The Bachelorette Season 21 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 star Jeremy Simon will compete in the new series.
Jill Chin
Bachelor Mansion Takeover will also welcome Jill Chin after her previous appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.
Joan Vassos
The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alum Joan Vassos will grace the screen again on the HGTV show.
Noah Erb
Noah Erb, who competed on The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, will be joining the lineup for Bachelor Mansion Takeover.
Sam McKinney
The Bachelorette Season 21 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 star Sam McKinney is set to reunite with the Bachelor Nation hunks and beauties on the HGTV show.
Sandra Mason
Two years after The Golden Bachelor Season 1 aired, Sandra Mason will make her comeback on Bachelor Mansion Takeover.
Tammy Ly
Tammy Ly, after previously competing on The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, signed up for the new show.