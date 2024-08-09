10 Things to Know About 'The Golden Bachelorette' Lead Joan Vassos: Age, Family, Hobbies and More

Before being featured on The Golden Bachelor, Vassos was married to her late husband, John Vassos, for 32 years until his death on January 18, 2021, following his battle against pancreatic cancer.

In January, Joan posted a family photo on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption to mark three years without her late husband.

"Honestly, I think that's how he would want to be remembered...by not forgetting him. Please keep telling the stories, don't worry, they don't make me sad... let's be honest, most of them are funny! As the Greeks say, 'May his memory be eternal,'" the latter part of the caption read.