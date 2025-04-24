Bachelor Nation's Corinne Olympios Flaunts Every Angle of Her Body in String Bikini: Watch

Corinne Olympios put her bikini body on display via social media.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Bachelor Nation star filmed a video of herself as she stripped down to a string bikini by a scenic pool.

Corinne Olympios showed off her bikini body in a new Instagram video.

The post started off with Olympios wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and matching shorts, but she quickly took them off to display her fabulous figure clad in a black and white floral patterned bathing suit.

"Got you spinnin 🌎☀️ @andi_bagus," the blonde beauty, 32, captioned the clip, tagging the swimwear brand.

Olympios then shared a montage of scenes, from her wading into the water to laying out on a lounge chair and flaunting different angles of her body.

The video ended with the star putting her white outfit back on, grabbing her towel and Gucci tote and heading out.

Olympios' sister Taylor Olympios commented on the upload, "Hottieeeee," to which Corinne replied, "😍😍 thanks queen."

"So gorg 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote another one of her Instagram followers.