Bachelor Nation's Corinne Olympios Flaunts Every Angle of Her Body in String Bikini: Watch

Two photos of Corinne Olympios
Source: @colympios/instagram

Corinne Olympios put her bikini body on display via social media.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Reality star Corinne Olympios is ready for summer!

On Tuesday, April 22, the Bachelor Nation star filmed a video of herself as she stripped down to a string bikini by a scenic pool.

bachelor nation corinne olympios bikini
Source: @colympios/instagram

Corinne Olympios showed off her bikini body in a new Instagram video.

"Got you spinnin 🌎☀️ @andi_bagus," the blonde beauty, 32, captioned the clip, tagging the swimwear brand.

The post started off with Olympios wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and matching shorts, but she quickly took them off to display her fabulous figure clad in a black and white floral patterned bathing suit.

Olympios then shared a montage of scenes, from her wading into the water to laying out on a lounge chair and flaunting different angles of her body.

The video ended with the star putting her white outfit back on, grabbing her towel and Gucci tote and heading out.

Olympios' sister Taylor Olympios commented on the upload, "Hottieeeee," to which Corinne replied, "😍😍 thanks queen."

"So gorg 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote another one of her Instagram followers.

bachelor nation corinne olympios bikini
Source: @colympios/instagram

The reality star became famous when she competed on 'The Bachelor' in 2017.

MORE ON:
Corinne Olympios

The House of Villains star first rose to fame when she competed to win over Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor in 2017.

She wound up being a scene-stealer due to her bold moves and personality, but many of her competitors weren't fond of how she behaved on the show.

It's unclear if Corinne is currently dating anyone, but she briefly sparked romance rumors with Scott Disick in 2022 — though she wouldn't ever confirm the speculation after they were seen leaving a party together.

bachelor nation corinne olympios bikini
Source: mega

The blonde beauty has refused to reveal if she ever dated Scott Disick.

On an October 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she replied "no comment" when asked if the rumors were true.

Host Andy Cohen continued to pry and ask if maybe it was a "one night thing," prompting her to laugh and repeat, "no comment, no comment!"

"Well, by saying 'no comment,' that sounds like something happened," the Bravo boss noted.

Corinne wrapped up the subject by calling the dad-of-three "just a good friend."

The gossip came up again in 2024 when Corinne appeared on Spencer and Heidi Pratt's podcast "Spiedi's 16th Minute."

"Scott's a nice man. We're not gonna talk about Scott," she replied with a laugh. "He's really funny, he's really, really nice, really sweet and really fun to hangout with."

bachelor nation corinne olympios bikini
Source: @colympios/instagram

The Bachelor Nation star has also appeared on other reality TV shows.

Corinne previously revealed she was engaged to an unidentified man for "about three months" after she finished filming The Bachelor.

"We broke it off because things were getting way too difficult with the show airing and things coming out on air that made him uncomfortable," she explained. "It’s one thing hearing about it and then one thing seeing it. It wasn’t working. He was back to his old way, I was back to my old ways."

