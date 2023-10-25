Did Scott Disick and Corinne Olympios Ever Date? 'Bachelor' Alum Addresses the Rumors
Her lips are sealed!
On the Tuesday, October 24, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Corinne Olympios was asked if there was any truth to the rumors she and Scott Disick dated last year — but the House of Villains star refused to spill the tea.
The Bachelor alum, 32, had a huge smile on her face as she as replied, "No comment."
When host Andy Cohen questioned if it was maybe just a "one night thing," she still didn't offer any details, laughing, "no comment, no comment!"
"Well, by saying 'no comment,' that sounds like something happened," the Bravo boss, 55, pointed out.
Olympios said Disick, 40, is "just a good friend," admitting she hasn't "seen him in a while."
The blonde beauty's last boyfriend was Jerry Morris, whom she split from earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Disick hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since he and model Rebecca Donaldson, 28, broke up in June 2022 after a brief romance. Due to his lackluster dating life, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner set up the reality star on a blind date, as seen on a recent episode of The Kardashians.
The ladies also enlisted Penelope Disick, the 11-year-old daughter he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
While listing qualities the Talentless founder's date should have, Penelope noted the woman in question should be "older" than his exes, who are all in their 20s.
"He was saying late 20s, but I said young 30s is fine," Khloè informed her niece, who responded back in disbelief, "No! 20s?!"
The tot's dad brushed off her disapproval, replying, "whatever..."
"You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19," Penelope declared, prompting Scott to laugh.
"I would," Scott confessed. "But it's not a good look."
His daughter shared other characteristics his potential girlfriend should have, saying, "Good personality ... She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also."
When Kris, 67, asked Scott what his "perfect girl" would look like, he referred to Khloé, 39.
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," he said of the mom-of-two. "She's got all the characteristics I want, is what I'm saying."
"Obviously, I would never look at Khloé sexually, I make jokes... I just need somebody who doesn't give up on somebody," he explained. "Because I have been through a lot of different things, I definitely know I'm not easy, and I'm not perfect."
In a confessional scene, the momager confessed, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé."
"Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé," the mom-of-six declared. "The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."