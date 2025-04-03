NEWS 'Bachelorette' Alum DeAnna Pappas Speaks Out for First Time After Domestic Violence Arrest: 'No Criminal Charges Were Filed' Source: MEGA DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano share two kids: Addison, 11, and Austin, 9.

Former Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas has broken her silence more than one month after she was arrested for domestic violence back in February. The reality television personality's team shared a statement to her on Thursday, April 3, asking the public to move on from the matter after Pappas was not determined as the "aggressor" and "no criminal charges were filed" against her.

Source: @deannastag/Instagram No criminal charges were filed against DeAnna Pappas after she was arrested for domestic violence.

"On behalf of our client, Deanna Pappas, we wish to address recent public speculation and clarify the current legal status of matters stemming from an incident involving her former spouse," the message read. "After a full investigation and review of video evidence, the assigned detective determined that Ms. Pappas was not the aggressor. No criminal charges were filed." "In the best interest of the minor children, Ms. Pappas voluntarily withdrew a temporary restraining order in order to reach a cooperative agreement, allowing the children to be shielded from prolonged conflict and public exposure," the statement revealed in reference to the 43-year-old's two kids, daughter Addison, 11, and son Austin, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano.

Source: MEGA DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano's divorce was finalized in 2024 after 12 years of marriage.

Pappas' team added: "Any continued attempt to distort facts or interfere with the children’s well-being will be met with the appropriate legal response. Ms. Pappas remains committed to protecting her children from further trauma and maintaining their right to privacy, as recognized by law." The statement then asked for the media to "refrain from further speculation and avoid the dissemination of narratives that may impact the emotional well-being of the children."

Source: MEGA DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano tied the knot in 2012.

"This matter is proceeding appropriately through the legal system, and Ms. Pappas will not be making further comment at this time," the Instagram Story concluded. News first broke in February that Pappas had been taken into police custody following a domestic dispute with Stagliano — which occurred after her ex-husband came to pick up the former couple's daughter.

"Stephen told me I needed to walk closer to him because he wanted to smell my breath to make sure that I was not drunk. I had not consumed any alcohol. I ignored Stephen’s comment, and I walked back into the garage," court documents at the time explained. "I heard [a] noise behind me. I turned around to see Stephen following me into my garage." Pappas continued: "Addison had been left alone sitting in his car with the engine running. I tried to shut my garage door. Stephen pushed my garage door upward so that it would not close. I shouted at Stephen to get out of my garage. Stephen refused to leave."

Source: @deannastag/Instagram DeAnna Pappas said authorities determined she was 'not the aggressor.'

After she noticed Stagliano allegedly stealing items from her garage, Pappas said she went to try and stop him. "Stephen took his hands, grabbing me, and then forcefully shoved me. He pushed my back again," she claimed, noting it was at this time Stagliano called the police. "In fear that he would hurt me, I immediately went back inside the house and locked the door while I waited for the police to arrive."