Bad Bunny to Headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything to Know
Feb. 8 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
When Did the NFL Name Bad Bunny the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner?
The 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show's stage is ready for Bad Bunny.
The National Football League announced the Puerto Rican musician as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show headliner in a social media post in September 2025. The clip featured Bad Bunny sitting on a goalpost on a beach before a text panned in to share the news.
"Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026. #AppleMusicHalftime," the rapper captioned the teaser he reposted on Instagram.
Following the announcement, Jay-Z — whose Roc Nation has partnered with the NFL to select Halftime Show performers since 2019 — issued a statement expressing how honored they are to have Bad Bunny "on the world's biggest stage."
"What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring," he added.
What Has Bad Bunny Said About His 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance?
Bad Bunny reacted to the Super Bowl halftime show news on X, writing, "I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States."
During his Saturday Night Live monologue, the "WHERE SHE GOES" singer said he was "very happy" he was tapped to do the halftime show.
"I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy. Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," he continued. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it."
Who Else Will Perform at the 2026 Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl will feature performances from other musicians, including Green Day.
Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, making history as the first New Jersey native to do so since 1991.
"I just want to show people that I can do it," he told Rolling Stone. "I feel like people don't really think of me as a standalone vocalist at times… It'll be pressure the week leading up to it and the hour leading up to it. But once I'm there, it's going to feel so comfortable and it's going to sound so good."
Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful," while Coco Jones will deliver her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
When and Where Will the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show Take Place?
Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., will start around 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on February 8.
Fans can watch the performance on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NFL+, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.