Bad Bunny Claps Back: Singer Defends Being the Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer in Fierce 'SNL' Monologue

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican hitmaker, addressed critics who questioned his selection as headliner for the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show during his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. He turned the scorn into a moment of empowerment, reinforcing his belief in the significance of his performance for Latin culture.

Bad Bunny speaks about his Super Bowl performance in Spanish at end of SNL monologue:



“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have 4 months to learn.” pic.twitter.com/bT5ujmmh3P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2025

Source: @SNL/X Bad Bunny spoke out during his 'SNL' monologue on October 4.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy and I think everybody’s happy about it,” Bad Bunny asserted, humorously adding, “Even Fox News!” This bold proclamation was met with laughter from the live audience. His monologue took a sharp turn when NBC aired a montage of Fox News hosts declaring their “love” for Bad Bunny, humorously framing them as unlikely supporters of the artist. “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president,” the hosts enthusiastically claimed in the clip, driving home the ironic angle of mainstream media embracing an artist who represents a significant portion of the Latino community.

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny said he's 'excited' to be 'doing the Super Bowl.'

“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl,” the Grammy-winning artist continued. “I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy… especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors.” In the spirit of inclusivity, Bad Bunny switched to Spanish mid-monologue to emphasize the cultural importance of the event, stating, “It's more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.” With that, he concluded his powerful statement, reminding detractors of the rich cultural contributions of the Latino community to the United States.

Source: MEGA The singer has gotten backlash after he was announced as the performer.

The past week had seen a flurry of negative comments aimed at the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer since the announcement of his Super Bowl gig, which will be on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Notably, former racecar driver Danica Patrick weighed in, suggesting that Bad Bunny, who primarily sings in Spanish, should not headline one of America's biggest televised events. Her comment, which drew ire from fans, asserted that “no songs in English should be allowed at one of America’s highest-rated television events of the year… not just for sports.”

Source: MEGA Many critics don't think Bad Bunny should be performing.