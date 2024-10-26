Inside the 2024 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar: Rod Stewart Beach Concert, A-List Chef Masterclasses, and much more

Festival-goers also had the rare opportunity to improve their cooking skills with some of the world’s most famous chefs.

Chef Amanda Freitag kicked off her masterclass in The Kitchen, demonstrating her incredible culinary techniques in an engaging, approachable way that inspired both beginners and seasoned cooks. Her class, filled with tips on creating flavorful dishes, was a standout among attendees eager to bring new skills into their kitchens.

And for those looking to take on a butchery challenge, The Butcher’s Table with Master Butcher Dario Cecchini offered a masterclass in knife skills, cut selection, and seasoning. Cecchini’s passion for his craft was palpable as he demonstrated various preparation methods, providing a rare glimpse into the art of butchery from one of the world’s finest.

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s masterclass was another crowd favorite, as the charismatic chef demonstrated how to elevate local ingredients with his unique culinary twist. Guests enjoyed his hands-on approach, learning how to transform simple ingredients into sophisticated, flavorful dishes. And with Chef Carla Hall's masterclass also in the mix, there was no shortage of laughter and lively conversation. Hall’s masterclass brought her signature warmth and expertise to the kitchen, creating an unforgettable experience as she shared her techniques for adding soul to every dish.

For a touch of relaxation and creativity, guests turned to Sip N Paint with Bahamian artist John Paul Saddleton. This laid-back morning session combined painting with wine in a tranquil atmosphere, guided by Saddleton’s expertise in landscape and abstract art.

Each participant was given their own easel and painting supplies, while glasses of wine flowed freely, fostering a sense of camaraderie and creativity. Guests painted their own masterpieces, inspired by the lush colors of the Bahamian landscape, leaving with personalized works of art as souvenirs of their festival experience.