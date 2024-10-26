Inside the 2024 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar: Rod Stewart Beach Concert, A-List Chef Masterclasses, and much more
The 2024 Bahamas Culinary and Arts Festival wrapped up another extraordinary celebration, blending fine food, art, and culture in a way only Baha Mar can for the 3rd year running.
Attendees enjoyed unforgettable culinary experiences and artistic workshops led by celebrated chefs and artists from around the world with this years lineup including everything from vibrant chef hosted brunches and dinners, to hands-on art masterclasses, each tailored to immerse guests in the spirit of the Bahamas at Baha Mar Resort.
Music icon Rod Stewart set the stage for an unforgettable weekend kicking off the 2024 Baha Mar Culinary and Arts Festival with an electrifying beach party concert for festival goers, that had everybody dancing in the sand of Baha Bay under the Bahamian stars.
Stewart ,79, delivered a powerhouse performance of his greatest hits with classic songs like "Maggie May" and "Do Ya Think I’m Sexy getting the crowd fired up for what would be an incredible weekend of Baha Mar’s celebration of art, cuisine, and culture.
After Rod Stewart’s show-stopping concert wrapped up, the celebration continued with an exclusive after-party at Baha Mar’s Marcus Fish & Chop House . Festival-goers mingled over crafted cocktails and passed hors d'oeuvres, while the music kept everyone dancing well into the night. The energy was electric, making it a perfect way to kick off the festival weekend in true Bahamian style.
The festival itinerary got started bright and early on Saturday for an array of various arts and food leading activities. A particular highlight was the lively Tacos & Tequila Mexican Brunch, led by Chef Alfredo Villanueva and hosted at Costa restaurant. The brunch was a hit, offering tantalizing Latin-inspired flavors alongside refreshing Casmigos tequila cocktails and even some live music.
Guests found themselves swept up in the festive energy as they enjoyed a spread of authentic Mexican tacos, salsas, and expertly mixed drinks that showcased the vibrant cuisine of Latin America. Chef Villanueva’s passion for Latin flavors shone through, taking attendees on an exciting culinary journey that set a joyful tone for the weekend. The flowing tequila cocktails also worked as the perfect 'hair of the dog' cure for those feeling a little dusty from the Rod Stewart Beach party festivities the night before.
Festival-goers also had the rare opportunity to improve their cooking skills with some of the world’s most famous chefs.
Chef Amanda Freitag kicked off her masterclass in The Kitchen, demonstrating her incredible culinary techniques in an engaging, approachable way that inspired both beginners and seasoned cooks. Her class, filled with tips on creating flavorful dishes, was a standout among attendees eager to bring new skills into their kitchens.
And for those looking to take on a butchery challenge, The Butcher’s Table with Master Butcher Dario Cecchini offered a masterclass in knife skills, cut selection, and seasoning. Cecchini’s passion for his craft was palpable as he demonstrated various preparation methods, providing a rare glimpse into the art of butchery from one of the world’s finest.
Chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s masterclass was another crowd favorite, as the charismatic chef demonstrated how to elevate local ingredients with his unique culinary twist. Guests enjoyed his hands-on approach, learning how to transform simple ingredients into sophisticated, flavorful dishes. And with Chef Carla Hall's masterclass also in the mix, there was no shortage of laughter and lively conversation. Hall’s masterclass brought her signature warmth and expertise to the kitchen, creating an unforgettable experience as she shared her techniques for adding soul to every dish.
For a touch of relaxation and creativity, guests turned to Sip N Paint with Bahamian artist John Paul Saddleton. This laid-back morning session combined painting with wine in a tranquil atmosphere, guided by Saddleton’s expertise in landscape and abstract art.
Each participant was given their own easel and painting supplies, while glasses of wine flowed freely, fostering a sense of camaraderie and creativity. Guests painted their own masterpieces, inspired by the lush colors of the Bahamian landscape, leaving with personalized works of art as souvenirs of their festival experience.
On Saturday evening, festival-goers enjoyed a very special immersive dining experience with the Chef hosted dinners that took place at various restaurants in the Baha Mar resort.
A particular crowd favorite was the Signature Chef-Hosted Dinner with world-renowned Chef Kentaro “Katsuya” Uechi. Known for his exceptional sushi and sashimi creations, Chef Katsuya curated a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience for attendees lucky enough to snap up a seat at his intimate dinner that allowed guests to get close to the chef as he prepared his signature rolls and artfully crafted sushi platters. Uechi’s expertise in Japanese cuisine paired with his dedication to using the finest ingredients created an extraordinary night that left guests raving.
Baha Mar’s F'ilia restaurant was the dining destination for acclaimed chefs Scott Conant and Geoffrey Zakarian's hosted dinner which offered guests a rare chance to experience culinary magic from two of the most celebrated chefs in the industry.
Known as much for their charisma as their cooking expertise ,Conant and Zakarian crafted a multi-course menu that combined Italian elegance with bold flavors and inventive techniques paired with fine wine and culinary artistry, that left guests inspired and savoring every moment.
Once again, Baha Mar proved to be the perfect host for 2024's Bahamas Culinary and Arts festival. The sprawling resort destination that is home to three world-class hotels—the stylish Grand Hyatt, the chic SLS, and the luxurious Rosewood— caters to a variety of tastes and offers unparalleled options for relaxation, dining and even adventure with the Baha Bay waterpark offering thrill seekers water slides guaranteed to keep your adrenaline pulsing.
Each hotel at Baha Mar offers accommodations to suit whatever your vacation needs may be; from basic double queen rooms , through to luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom suite residences, each of the hotels offering a different style to suit all varying tastes of guests .
Baha Mar is also a culinary haven; even when the annual Culinary and Arts festival isn't taking place. With over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges that range from casual beachside bites to upscale dining experiences crafted by world-renowned chefs and diverse dining options that bring flavors from around the world. Popular spots like Cleo Mediterráneo and Katsuya by Starck attract foodies with inventive menus and chic atmospheres, while the beachside Daquiri Shack serves up fresh, island-inspired cocktails perfect for sipping by the sea. For those looking to dive into Bahamian culture, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, offers fresh local seafood with a modern twist.
As the sun sets, Baha Mar’s nightlife comes alive with sophisticated bars and vibrant lounges such as Skybar, perched above SLS and the only roofptop bar in Nassau, which offers sweeping ocean views and DJ-led evenings. For those wanting to keep the party going late into the night, Bond nightclub provides an upscale setting for dancing and socializing to the early hours. With so many options, guests can easily find the perfect venue to suit their mood, whether it’s a low-key evening or a night out on the town.
As the 2024 Bahamas Culinary and Arts Festival came to an end for another year, attendees yet again left with new skills, inspired palettes, and cherished memories, all set against the luxurious backdrop of Baha Mar.
The festival’s ability to bring together culinary innovation and artistic expression in a celebration of Bahamian culture makes it a must-attend event for food and art lovers alike as once again, Baha Mar proved itself not just a holiday destination but also a luxury hub for culture, creativity, and unforgettable experiences.