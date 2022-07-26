Meet Bakhar Nabiieva: The Next Biggest Fitness Athlete To Watch

It can be hard to know where to start when it comes to fitness. With social media making it seem like everyone is perfect and happy all the time, it can feel impossible to measure up or keep up. But this is simply not true. Each person’s body is different and requires a unique strategy to help them achieve their fitness goals. Bakhar Nabiieva is a fitness athlete and an influencer on a mission to help people feel confident about themselves so they can live their best possible life.