Has 'Ballard' Been Renewed for Season 2? What to Know So Far

Will Detective Renée Ballard be able to solve more cold cases after the events in Ballard?

Following its premiere on July 9, Amazon Prime Video has not confirmed a second installment for the Maggie Q-led series. But the lead star hinted at the expanding future of the franchise as the connection between her character and Titus Welliver's Bosch deepens gradually.

"Bosch was interesting, but he was a take-no-prisoners sort of rule breaker," Q told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was that guy who always stepped and colored outside of the lines. And with Ballard, she certainly has the same spirit, and that's why she and Bosch connected at times; but Ballard says to Bosch at the end of the series finale, 'I like you; I respect you. And you are good at what you do. But at the end of the day, you don't have to worry about consequences. I do. I have people to answer to.'"

She added, "And so Ballard just had to learn how to play the game a bit smarter, because her way of survival is not as good as his."

Although Q confirmed to Variety they have a writers' room already, she noted it "does not mean [they're] going to get greenlit for a second season."

"I wish it did, but I've had writers' room start and then get ended. But the good news is that we are breaking the second season, which is very exciting," she continued.