Has 'Ballard' Been Renewed for Season 2? What to Know So Far
Will There Be 'Ballard' Season 2?
Will Detective Renée Ballard be able to solve more cold cases after the events in Ballard?
Following its premiere on July 9, Amazon Prime Video has not confirmed a second installment for the Maggie Q-led series. But the lead star hinted at the expanding future of the franchise as the connection between her character and Titus Welliver's Bosch deepens gradually.
"Bosch was interesting, but he was a take-no-prisoners sort of rule breaker," Q told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was that guy who always stepped and colored outside of the lines. And with Ballard, she certainly has the same spirit, and that's why she and Bosch connected at times; but Ballard says to Bosch at the end of the series finale, 'I like you; I respect you. And you are good at what you do. But at the end of the day, you don't have to worry about consequences. I do. I have people to answer to.'"
She added, "And so Ballard just had to learn how to play the game a bit smarter, because her way of survival is not as good as his."
Although Q confirmed to Variety they have a writers' room already, she noted it "does not mean [they're] going to get greenlit for a second season."
"I wish it did, but I've had writers' room start and then get ended. But the good news is that we are breaking the second season, which is very exciting," she continued.
What Would 'Ballard' Season 2 Be About?
After enduring multiple setbacks and the death of a colleague, the potential Season 2 could focus on Ballard's life after she was arrested for the murder of Olivas and the future of the cold case unit following the development.
"I thought the finale was just bananas, just reveal after reveal," Q told Variety about the series' final part. "I liked that it was somebody not only that you didn't suspect, but sometimes their reasons for doing these things are a lot smaller than you think."
She added, "They're not bloodthirsty vampires; they're traumatized people. That's one of the things that I learned during the process of training for this show that was very surprising to me."
Which Cast Members Would Return for 'Ballard' Season 2?
In addition to Q, several cast members could return for a second season of Ballard, including Courtney Taylor, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill and John Carroll Lynch.
What Has the Author Said About 'Ballard' Season 2?
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, author Michael Connelly said choosing to expand the Bosch universe through Ballard's character was not complicated.
"I just thought that she could be a TV show," Connelly pointed out. "I have a few characters out there; so, it's not like I always get to do the choosing. Sometimes it's when they come knocking on your door. [Head of TV] Vernon Sanders over at Amazon Prime is very interested in Ballard as the next extension of the Bosch universe."
According to Connelly, Ballard is "a character that [he has] written a lot about in the last decade" and the one who is "close to [his] heart."
He continued, "I also knew what would help make a TV show, as Ballard is based on a real-life detective. So we could have that detective in the room and on the set when we filmed."