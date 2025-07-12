Maggie Q Is Married! 5 Things to Know About the 'Ballard' Actress' Husband Curtis Macnguyen

Maggie Q officially joined the Wives Club!

The Ballard actress recently confirmed she is married to Curtis Macnguyen, a retired hedge fund manager. In an interview shared by The Pennsylvania Gazette, Macnguyen said he and his family left their home in South Vietnam to live in the U.S.

"For a kid, it was fun," he said of their journey. "We were eating American food for the first time and it tasted great. We played during the day and at night they showed movies. [The US military] made it very pleasant."

Macnguyen founded the hedge fund Ivory Investment Management in 1998. It returned 28 percent in its first full year of operation in 1999 and helped the founder make 17 percent the following year.

According to FA Magazine, the business experienced ups and downs in the years that followed, prompting the company to hire a new CEO in 2011 and make a purchase in 2012.

"We try to find really good setups, where you have to be a little bit right to make a lot of money and a lot wrong to lose a little bit of money," he continued.