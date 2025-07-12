Maggie Q Is Married! 5 Things to Know About the 'Ballard' Actress' Husband Curtis Macnguyen
Curtis Macnguyen Is an Entrepreneur
Maggie Q officially joined the Wives Club!
The Ballard actress recently confirmed she is married to Curtis Macnguyen, a retired hedge fund manager. In an interview shared by The Pennsylvania Gazette, Macnguyen said he and his family left their home in South Vietnam to live in the U.S.
"For a kid, it was fun," he said of their journey. "We were eating American food for the first time and it tasted great. We played during the day and at night they showed movies. [The US military] made it very pleasant."
Macnguyen founded the hedge fund Ivory Investment Management in 1998. It returned 28 percent in its first full year of operation in 1999 and helped the founder make 17 percent the following year.
According to FA Magazine, the business experienced ups and downs in the years that followed, prompting the company to hire a new CEO in 2011 and make a purchase in 2012.
"We try to find really good setups, where you have to be a little bit right to make a lot of money and a lot wrong to lose a little bit of money," he continued.
Maggie Q Gushed About Curtis Macnguyen in an Interview
Q first talked about her "partner" in a 2022 interview with People, saying she was lucky to have someone "who cares more about my health and well-being than even I do and reminds me to give more to myself, so in turn, I have more to give back."
"I make a conscious decision not to work at night. It's important to me that my partner knows they're a priority," she shared without revealing Macnguyen's identity. "At night we'll catch up and solve any issues."
Maggie Q and Curtis Macnguyen Made Their Red Carpet Debut in 2022
Two months after her People interview, Q and Macnguyen made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Berggruen Prize Plaza in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Maggie Q and Curtis Macnguyen Reportedly Sleep Separately at Times
Although the two keep their relationship private, Q finally talked about Macnguyen again in an interview for People's My Good Morning series.
During the discussion, the Naked Weapon star said she sleeps separately from her partner.
"There's nothing better in the morning than a cuddle to show how much you love your person. The first thing I think when I open my eyes is, 'Is my partner lonely?'" she said.
Q added, "Sometimes my partner snores. I don't want to sleep separately, but sometimes you can't handle the noise. In the morning, I go back to him and give him a hug and make him feel loved."
Maggie Q Confirmed She Is Married to Curtis Macnguyen
In an episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, Q revealed she is married to her partner of several years.
"You know what's funny? My friends and the people around me knew he was the one before I knew he was. And I was just, to be very honest and not to be a cheese ball, I was just appreciating him as a person," she noted.
Q described Macnguyen as "a very generous and caring and kind" person, adding he "had all these qualities and I just remember thinking this is one of the most wonderful people I know and that was enough for me."
"So, it wasn't like, I didn't need anything more from him. It was a friend. It felt good to know somebody who was real and good, you know, and that was it. I had no expectation," she continued. "And I think that's when it happens, you know, when you don't think something's going to happen."