or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Barack Obama
OK LogoCOUPLES

Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Split Rumors With Sweet Christmas Photo

Photo of Michelle Obama and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama posed for adorable Christmas photos, dispelling rumors that the couple was headed for a split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barack and Michelle Obama proved their love is going strong with their latest holiday photo.

“Merry Christmas!” Michelle, 61, captioned an Instagram upload on Thursday, December 25. “Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year.”

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle and Barack Obama Stunned in New Holiday Photos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The former first family looked elegant in their latest holiday photos.
Source: @michelleobama/Instagram; MEGA

The former first family looked elegant in their latest holiday photos.

In the photo, the former first lady stunned in a lacy black gown with a low neckline and ruffled hem, pairing the elegant look with a black shrug draped over her shoulders.

As for Barack, 64, he wore a cream colored jacket, finishing the sleek look with a black shirt and coordinating pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Michelle and Barack's Sweet Christmas Photos

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama were at the center of split rumors earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Michelle and Barack Obama were at the center of split rumors earlier this year.

Fans were obsessed with Barack and Michelle’s holiday style, flooding the comments with messages of adoration.

“Merry Christmas and also you’re STUNNING!” one user wrote, while another added, “Merry Christmas to the finest first family!♥️🎄♥️.”

“Absolutely the most beautiful and influential couple. Michelle you look gorgeous as always🙌🏾 👑💎❤️,” a third added.

MORE ON:
Barack Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle and Barack Obama Sparked Split Rumors Earlier This Year

Photo of Michelle Obama was absent from several high-profile events earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama was absent from several high-profile events earlier this year.

Michelle and Barack were the subject of split rumors earlier this year, sparked by the former president attending high-profile events, such as Jimmy Carter’s January funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, alone.

The Becoming Me author dispelled the rumors in June during an appearance on the “Wild Card” podcast.

"The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she acknowledged. "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day."

Michelle Obama Addressed Split Rumors in June

Photo of Michelle Obama addressed why she was absent from events earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama addressed why she was absent from events earlier this year.

The mom-of-two also explained why she was absent from the events, spilling, "One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend."

"That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that," the former first lady said. "Those are my choices. Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that now. But we’ll see."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.