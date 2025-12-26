Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Split Rumors With Sweet Christmas Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Barack and Michelle Obama proved their love is going strong with their latest holiday photo. “Merry Christmas!” Michelle, 61, captioned an Instagram upload on Thursday, December 25. “Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year.”

Michelle and Barack Obama Stunned in New Holiday Photos

Source: @michelleobama/Instagram; MEGA The former first family looked elegant in their latest holiday photos.

In the photo, the former first lady stunned in a lacy black gown with a low neckline and ruffled hem, pairing the elegant look with a black shrug draped over her shoulders. As for Barack, 64, he wore a cream colored jacket, finishing the sleek look with a black shirt and coordinating pants.

Fans Reacted to Michelle and Barack's Sweet Christmas Photos

Source: MEGA Michelle and Barack Obama were at the center of split rumors earlier this year.

Fans were obsessed with Barack and Michelle’s holiday style, flooding the comments with messages of adoration. “Merry Christmas and also you’re STUNNING!” one user wrote, while another added, “Merry Christmas to the finest first family!♥️🎄♥️.” “Absolutely the most beautiful and influential couple. Michelle you look gorgeous as always🙌🏾 👑💎❤️,” a third added.

Michelle and Barack Obama Sparked Split Rumors Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama was absent from several high-profile events earlier this year.

Michelle and Barack were the subject of split rumors earlier this year, sparked by the former president attending high-profile events, such as Jimmy Carter’s January funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, alone. The Becoming Me author dispelled the rumors in June during an appearance on the “Wild Card” podcast. "The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she acknowledged. "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day."

Michelle Obama Addressed Split Rumors in June

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama addressed why she was absent from events earlier this year.