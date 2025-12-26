Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Split Rumors With Sweet Christmas Photo
Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Barack and Michelle Obama proved their love is going strong with their latest holiday photo.
“Merry Christmas!” Michelle, 61, captioned an Instagram upload on Thursday, December 25. “Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year.”
Michelle and Barack Obama Stunned in New Holiday Photos
In the photo, the former first lady stunned in a lacy black gown with a low neckline and ruffled hem, pairing the elegant look with a black shrug draped over her shoulders.
As for Barack, 64, he wore a cream colored jacket, finishing the sleek look with a black shirt and coordinating pants.
Fans Reacted to Michelle and Barack's Sweet Christmas Photos
Fans were obsessed with Barack and Michelle’s holiday style, flooding the comments with messages of adoration.
“Merry Christmas and also you’re STUNNING!” one user wrote, while another added, “Merry Christmas to the finest first family!♥️🎄♥️.”
“Absolutely the most beautiful and influential couple. Michelle you look gorgeous as always🙌🏾 👑💎❤️,” a third added.
Michelle and Barack Obama Sparked Split Rumors Earlier This Year
Michelle and Barack were the subject of split rumors earlier this year, sparked by the former president attending high-profile events, such as Jimmy Carter’s January funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, alone.
The Becoming Me author dispelled the rumors in June during an appearance on the “Wild Card” podcast.
"The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she acknowledged. "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day."
Michelle Obama Addressed Split Rumors in June
The mom-of-two also explained why she was absent from the events, spilling, "One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend."
"That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that," the former first lady said. "Those are my choices. Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that now. But we’ll see."