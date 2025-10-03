Michelle Obama Admits She and Barack Have Been on 'Quite the Journey' as They Mark 33rd Anniversary After Shutting Down Divorce Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating 33 years of love! On Friday, October 3, the spouses honored each other on social media with individual posts, though they shared the same photo in their uploads.

Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary

Source: @barackobama/instagram Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 33rd anniversary on Friday, October 3.

"The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama," the former president, 64, declared in his caption. "For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!" On the Becoming author's post, she wrote, "We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years — and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said 'I do.'" "Happy anniversary, @BarackObama!" she added. "I’m so lucky to go through life with you. ❤️." The snap pictured the mom-of-two, 61, with her forehead touching her husband's head. While Michelle stunned in a feathery strapless frock, Barack donned a black collared shirt underneath a black suit jacket.

What Sparked the Divorce Rumors?

Source: mega The couple has shut down the divorce gossip that began to surface earlier this year.

The breakup speculation peaked earlier this year, as the former president attended a few events — such as Jimmy Carter's January funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration — by himself. Michelle shot down the gossip in June when she appeared on the "Wild Card" podcast. "The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she acknowledged. "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day."

Source: mega Michelle admitted she and her husband have had both 'fun times' and 'hard times.'

She also explained why she didn't go to those high-profile events with her husband, sharing, "One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend." "That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that," the former first lady said. "Those are my choices. Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that now. But we’ll see."

Michelle Has Never Thought About Divorce

Source: @michelleobama/youtube The mom-of-two insisted she has never 'thought about quitting' her marriage to Barack.